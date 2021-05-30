Hyundai to launch Ioniq 6 and 7, an electric saloon and SUV

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is one of the most interesting electric cars on the market. Not only is it Hyundai’s first dedicated electric, it debuts the E-GMP platform from Hyundai-Kia. With an exciting retro-futuristic design, the Ioniq 5 debuts an aesthetic language that will be replicated by other members of the Ioniq family. This sub-brand of electric cars will soon expand with several models, and Hyundai will not waste time. In 2022 the Ioniq 6 will arrive, and by 2024 the Ioniq 7 will arrive. In this article we are going to tell you about the future members of Hyundai’s Ioniq family.

The announcement came during the presentation to the US press of the Ioniq 5. Somewhat surprisingly, the Korean brand presented official and very specific information about its two upcoming electric launches. The big news is that the Hyundai Ioniq 6 will arrive in 2022 and It will be very similar to the spectacular Hyundai Prophecy Concept. It will be a very sporty-looking electric saloon close in size to the Hyundai Sonata. It will therefore be a torpedo aimed at the waterline of the Tesla Model 3. Its battery will have 73 kWh of capacity and will be available in two mechanical configurations, with one or two electric motors.

The Hyundai Prophecy has been one of the most beautiful electrics presented lately.

The single engine version will possibly be propulsion and will have 218 hp, while the most powerful version will have 313 hp, two engines and all-wheel drive smart. Hyundai promises that their autonomy according to the EPA cycle will be at least 480 km, therefore, they will exceed 500 km in the WLTP cycle. By the year 2024, Hyundai’s next dedicated electric vehicle will hit the market, the Ioniq 7. It will be a SUV with seven seats and size close to five metersIt might as well be a less bulky-looking crossover, though. In any case, it will be a car openly oriented to the Asian and US markets.

The Ioniq 7 will have three rows of seats and will be sold in six- and seven-seater configurations. You will also have a autonomy close to 500 km, but for this, it will require a battery of 100 kWh capacity. It will only be sold in a twin-engine, all-wheel-drive configuration, with an output of 313 hp. SUVs are a segment that no car manufacturer can ignore, no matter how bad it is. At least, this Ioniq 7 will have a very personal design, with a front loaded with “pixels” and a look as personal as the Ioniq 5.

The Ioniq 7 will have among its rivals the Tesla Model X.

At the moment, Hyundai has not confirmed the arrival of both cars in Europe, but personally, I think that at least the Hyundai Ioniq 6 should be sold on this side of the pond.

Ioniq 5 photos