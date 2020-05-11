The sales forecast in Spain is about 40,000 units

It is not expected to reach figures like those of 2019 until 2022 or 2023

Hyundai has announced a series of measures to speed up sales following the forced confinement of the coronavirus pandemic. The Korean brand calculates a drop in registrations of 36% compared to last year, a figure less than 45% of decline expected by the sector.

The entry into Phase 1 of the de-escalation of the first provinces in Spain has made the car dealers begin to resume their activity. In this sense Hyundai has announced a series of measures to speed up its sales under the name ‘Hyundai Commitment’.

These measures include the possible return of a New car for 12 months in the event that the buyer is out of work and cannot afford it. Unemployment insurance will also be offered, which can cover up to 12 installments in the event of not being able to pay them, something to which other financing options will be added. In addition to this, both for individuals and for freelancers and companies Hyundai It is going to start a flexible renting that allows the payment of the first three installments to be delayed, in addition to providing facilities to deliver the car earlier than agreed.

The crisis caused by the coronavirus has had Hyundai revise its sales forecast for this year. Asians expect to be able to register some 40,000 units in Spain, which would mean a 36% decrease compared to 2019, which in any case would be less than the 45% expected from the entire automotive market. further Hyundai believes that its market share in Spain will be 5.5% this year, which would mean an increase of 0.5 points.

The CEO of Hyundai Spain, Leopoldo Satrústegui, stressed during an online press conference that all these data are preliminary estimates that will have to be tracked. The crisis unleashed by the Covid-19 it makes the whole world face an unknown territory in which it will be very difficult to forecast with certainty the future. Despite this, Satrústegui has been optimistic. “The information that comes to us from China is good, since customers and people in general are more interested in using a private vehicle for fear of contagion. Hyundai expects a better 2020 than other manufacturers,” something that is due to that Hyundai is less exposed to the rental channel, which is the one with the worst perspective. However, Hyundai’s forecasts depend on an early move to Phase 1 of the de-escalation in Madrid and Barcelona, places where dealerships have not yet been opened.

For 2021 the forecast of Hyundai In terms of sales, it is an obvious improvement compared to what is seen this year but without reaching in any case the figures achieved in 2018 and 2019. For this, we will have to wait until 2022 or 2023, something that would undoubtedly help a government crash plan that helps not only the purchase of electrified vehicles.

