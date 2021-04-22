Hyundai stops making the electric Kona in South Korea, will they do the same in other countries?

Hyundai has decided to stop manufacturing the electric version on Kona after a mass service call of the vehicle due to the possibility of fire in its batteries. They will focus on manufacturing the IONIQ 5 and subsequent.

The Kona will continue to be sold in the United States and Europe. At the moment it will stop being offered only in South Korea. This could be a precedent to make a similar decision in other regions, as explained in Roadshow.

The Kona Electric has suffered dozens of reports of battery fires since 2019 causing the recall of 76,000 vehicles in South Korea alone. A decision that has cost the company a billion dollars.

It has also been a headache for thousands of homeowners as battery replacement logistics have been delayed and severely miscommunicated, according to Reuters.

No news of the recall of the electric Kona in Europe or the United States

Even if Hyundai has decided to stop the sale of the vehicle in South Korea, will continue to do so in Europe and the United States, where, in addition, they have renewed the design of the range. Both the versions with a combustion engine and the electric ones.

The new Kona Electric changes the exterior design, improves the interior and introduces new technologies, although it does not change autonomies or battery capacities.

It remains to wait for Hyundai to make the official introduction of the IONIQ 5 and its sale in both regions. Once it happens, we will find out if they also make the decision to stop selling the vehicle in Europe and the United States.

The IONIQ 5 It has been designed from the ground up to be an electric car and not an adaptation of a combustion engine vehicle. It uses the new E-GMP platform that Hyundai has designed and offers a number of exciting new technologies. Among others, a dual architecture of 400 and 800 volts or the ability to use the battery to charge other external devices.

