Hyundai reveals more photos of one of its cars that advances the technology and design of the company’s future electric cars

After his majestic presentation, the Hyundai Prophecy It has become one of the most coveted cars, as it has a design that not only makes it a dream sports car, but is also a futuristic prototype that sets the trend for the next cars from the South Korean firm.

The car is inspired by cars from the 20s and 30s and Hyundai defines it as a car with ‘Sensuous Sportiness‘(Sensual sportsmanship) alluding not only to a design language, but a philosophy to be followed in all its future models.

He Prophecy has lights Pixelated LEDs Integrated into the bumpers, four doors, a very pronounced drop in the roof at the rear that gives it a more powerful and sporty touch, without neglecting its tires oversized framed at the ends of the car.

One of the characteristics of this prototype is its interior, without steering wheelWell, instead there are two joystick levers: one on the center console and one on the left door panel.

Hyundai Prophecy.

Credit: Courtesy Hyundai.

It has an intelligent body posture care system, which adapts the seat position according to the height and weight of the driver.

Hyundai Prophecy. Credit: Courtesy Hyundai.

Without a doubt the interior of this car is designed to be different, in which you can activate the mode Relax, which allows the car to be used as an entertainment space for its occupants. According to the Hybrids and Electric portal, when the car is stationary, the Relax mode reclines the seats and the dashboard moves upward, raising the position of the screens and creating the optimal environment to view the content of the screens.

He Hyundai Prophecy sits on the Global Electric Modular Platform ‘E-GMP’, Hyundai’s first platform specifically for electrics.

Hyundai Prophecy.

Credit: Courtesy Hyundai.

**********

It may interest you.

.