Hyundai Santa Fe: more ‘premium’, electrified and with seven seats

Four generations and more than 5.3 million units contemplate the Hyundai Santa Fe, the largest SUV of the Korean brand and its flagship in Europe. He started selling it in 2001, which is why he claims that it was the first SUV to reach our market. In any case, how much has it rained since then and how far has this car come, available now with a deep update compared to the model it launched in 2018. It has prices that start at 44,500 euros (40,600 euros) with the launch discount.

Image of the four generations of Santa Fe

Cousin brother of the Kia Sorento, it has been built on a new platform whose most visible advantage is the possibility of mounting electrified versions. There are also others, such as increasing the number of driving aids or helping the weight not skyrocket (it ranges from 1,845 to just over 2,000 kilos) by increasing torsional stiffness.

Naturally, the car has packaging, without being exaggerated. The front has been renewed, with a grill that goes from side to side, T-shaped daytime running lights, full led optical groups and new bumper with skid plate, At the rear, a band connects the lights on both sides and on the side, the new ones stand out alloy wheels, which are between 17 and 20 inches.

In Spain, always with seven seats

It measures almost 4.80 meters long, 1.90 wide and 1.71 high. The wheelbase is 2.76 meters long. Centimeter up, centimeter down, are proportions that place you as rival of models such as the Seat Tarraco, the Skoda Kodiaq, the SsangYong Rexton and, above all, the Kia Sorento. Because the new Hyundai Santa Fe is only marketed with seven seats.

They are all quite spacious, even the two rear ones admit adults almost 1.80 meters tall, with a good headroom to the ceiling and the only drawback of having the knees quite high. The second row can be moved several centimeters, which allows you to play with the gap to the boot, huge when the final two seats are not used: between 634 and 831 liters. If we occupy all the seats, the gap is testimonial, just a couple of small suitcases.

With field driving modes

But this was already known from the previous one. The big step forward is found on the dashboard. You can count on 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, plus a generous head-up display and another 10.25-inch screen at the top of the console. Although it is tactile, it is complemented by a generous button panel below with direct access to the main functions and independent controls for air conditioning.

And still a little further down, but very close to hand, the shift knobs (the positions are selected by buttons) and the selector with driving modes. There are four conventional plus three other specific for field in 4×4 versions that adapt the dynamics to different scenarios: mud, sand and snow. In addition, there is hill descent control and all-wheel drive variants, with or without manual lockout.

Everything is built very solidly and the atmosphere that is breathed is very exclusive, thanks also to the leather that covers the seats and extends over the dashboard or the door panels. It may not reach the level of the most luxurious German brands, but it is premium for sure.

At the wheel of the diesel version

Hyundai cannot be blamed for lagging behind in electrification issues, since it has all types of hybridization, 100% battery-powered cars and even hydrogen-powered ones. But, as long as the public asks for it, continue to offer diesel versions in cars like this, where they are ideal for those who travel many miles or pull a trailer. It is the 2.0 block of 202 hp (although many more could be taken from it), already known, but lightened by being built in aluminum and with better efficiency. It is associated with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, which the Tucson will also receive, and boasts a huge torque: 440 Nm at just 1,750 rpm.

It was just the version (with all-wheel drive, there is also one with it front) that we tested: to the constant thrust and full of force, it adds a commendable ride silence that, together with the good footprint, translates into a high quality ride. Given the weight of the car and its aerodynamics, do not expect record consumption: the brand says that the homologated starts at 6.2 liters on average which, in reality, will be closer to eight.

Up to 69 electric km on the PHEV

The mechanical offer is made up of two other versions, which are new to the range. On the one hand, a self-recharging hybrid, capable of moving by itself with electricity alone, although very little time, 230 hp of power and automatic transmission (torque converter) with six gears. It has an ECO label and the electrical input allows the maximum torque to be raised to 350 Nm and leaves consumption between 6.7 and 7.4 liters on average, depending on whether it is the front-wheel drive version or the total.

Finally, the one they envision is the best-selling variant: the plug-in hybrid with 265 hp, always all-wheel drive, with six-speed automatic transmission. and the same torque as the pure hybrid, but with an average consumption of 1.6 liters and a electric autonomy of 58 km in mixed cycle, and up to 69 in the city.

This performance makes it ZERO emissions label from the DGT, thanks to a 13.8 kWh battery that can be recharged to 3.7 kW in just four hours. Its location, by the way, does not steal space from the trunk. It retains the same volume as in the other Santa Fe. The weight s increases to more than two tons.

The PHEV, a little more expensive or about the same price

To increase the attractiveness of Pure hybrid, the brand has set the same price as the diesel: 40,600 euros discounted the launch campaign in the front-wheel drive variants and Klass finish. It is the basic of the range and has 17 or 18-inch alloy wheels, an eight-inch center screen, LED headlights, smart key and front and rear parking sensors.

The next rung is made up of the Maxx termination, which adds leather seats, power front seats, intelligent cruise control, blind spot collision prevention and emergency brake assist system with crossover function. It costs 44,300 euros for the diesel and the HEV; and only 1,700 euros more in the PHEV. The spread is even tighter (€ 50,000 versus € 50,390) with the Tecno ending, that adds 19-inch wheels, audio and navigation equipment with a 10.25-inch touch screen, Bluelink connectivity, digital instrument panel, Krell stereo and panoramic sunroof.

The Style variant (from 54,990 euros) is the most equipped in the range. Add to all of the above 20-inch wheels on the diesel, premium Nappa leather seats, the driver’s seat with memory, full LED headlights and an intelligent parking system.

According to versions, the connectivity has Apple Car Play protocols, wireless charging, connection of several mobiles at the same time and Blue Link, Hyundai’s own app that provides maps, car diagnosis and search, fuel prices, etc. On the security side, the so-called Smartsense It provides semi-automatic pilot, intelligent cruise control based on navigation, active rear traffic alert, system that avoids frontal and oblique collisions, rear seat occupant detector, etc.

