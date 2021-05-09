Hyundai Santa Fe: more luxurious than ever

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

Accustomed, as we are, to seeing very light and superficial restylings, the new Hyundai Santa Fe it has surprised us, and a lot. We are facing a touch-up of the model launched in 2018 but it seems, rather, a new generation of the most imposing SUV of the Korean firm. Well no, it is a facelift and that is how we are going to treat it. Its update is obvious, with a completely redesigned front and of considerable size, but it also implies improvements in the equipment and engines section. This last department introduces hybrid and plug-in hybrid technology to a portfolio based on 40,600 euros and reaches the 56,600 euros of the Santa Fe 2.2 CRDI (Diesel) of 202 CV, all-wheel drive, automatic transmission and seven seats.

What of the seats is identical throughout the range, since the new Hyundai Santa Fe will only be marketed in this arrangement. This already happened before the restyling and is that this SUV of enormous dimensions remains the same, with 4.77 meters long by 1.89 m wide and 1.68 m high. It also keeps the same distance 2.77 meter wheelbase and the third row of seats implies a boot capacity of 571 liters, more than enough for a family.

Once we have reviewed the points shared by the previous and current models, let’s go for the differences. The design, as I mentioned at the beginning, is clearly another world. We are facing a forceful SUV, with a front that highlights the huge grille and the chrome details of the bumper. The very fine optical groups and the continuity that the rear is not go unnoticed either. Inside, the changes reside in a new center screen up to 10.25 inches, instrument panel 12.3 inches and a premium package called Luxury.

As for the engines, the Santa Fe only has a single thermal version. It is the diesel 2.2 CRDi of 2020 CV, the rest are hybrids or plug-in hybrids of 230 and 265 hp respectively. We tell you more in the following gallery.