Hyundai Santa Fe diesel | Test | Feedback

The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe is the fourth generation of the brand’s flagship. An “emblematic” car, in the words of those responsible for Hyundai in our country, which has 5,300,000 units sold worldwide.

It comes at a crucial moment for the firm in Spain. More than settled in the Top 10 of sales (they are eighth in sales until April), also with a very large weight of registrations to individuals, 55%, when the market is 41%, which has a lot of merit. And although this type of car is not large, less in general brands, if they provide cache.

Far is the first generation of the Hyundai Santa Fe, the vehicle that advanced that the brand not only knew how to make modest cars. With the current delivery another step is taken. And it is that the third-generation vehicle platform opens in Europe, with improvements in safety, performance, handling or efficiency … in addition to introducing hybrid and PHEV versions, as well as a lot of technology.

Exterior

Compared to the preceding model, the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe, the model gains packaging. It looks like a much more sophisticated car, without losing the robustness characteristic of large SUVs. Because it is. It measures 4,770 mm in length, something more than a Seat Tarraco or a Skoda Kodiaq, to ​​name a few of its alternatives. Other dimensions are 1,890 mm wide and 1,680 mm high.

Where more changes are appreciated is in the front, which is usually the presentation of the cars. We see a very wide grill with a 3D pattern and that hugs the main optics on them the daytime running lights, separated in the way that the Kona started, but accompanied by a division of the lower ones to have a T-shape. They also serve as intermittent.

At the bottom of the bumper, the skid plate hugs the air intake. At the ends there are vertical air intakes to improve airflow efficiency.

Seen from the side, the wider wheel arches stand out, on 17 to 20-inch wheels. Mention at this point that the body can be chosen in nine colors (Magma Red in this unit), of which three are new. In addition, with the Style finish, in addition to the specific 20-inch wheels, it gains front and rear lower bumpers and side panels that match the color of the body paint, instead of matte black.

Behind there is a red reflective band that joins the optics, very horizontal, that reinforce the width of the model. The shape of the rear bumper has also been modeled to provide more sobriety, according to the designers.

Inside

The interior of the new Santa Fe is, as befits a product of its size, very spacious. But what really surprised me before I even got into the car is the excellent presentation. Granted, it’s the most luxurious (and expensive) finish, but the materials and fittings border on perfection.

Among the novelties, a new design of the lower dashboard, on which we see, in a raised position, the 10.25-inch AVN touch screen.

The floating center console has also changed a lot, in large part because it introduces a new gearshift without physical connection (but electronic, Shift by wire) and can use buttons to select the gear. It is accompanied by a rotary control knob to change the driving mode (Eco, Comfort, Sport and Smart, which are joined by specific driving modes depending on the terrain – snow, mud or sand).

They are not alone. There are a multitude of physical buttons, the kind that many models are banishing. One row for air conditioning and one upper row for access to radio, volume and other functions of the multimedia screen.

There are also a pair of drink rests, which can be hidden away if not in use, and a central chest between the seats, which adds to the lower storage space.

The instrument cluster is also new, with a 12.3-inch screen. It is operated from the steering wheel, with well-organized and easy-to-use controls.

Special mention for the seats. Beyond that they are comfortable, they have electrical regulation, heating, I was fascinated by their upholstery. The two-tone Camel and Nappa leather combination (exclusive to the Style finish) was very successful. There are more finishes in one and two tones but this has seemed the most elegant of all.

Rear seats with equal care of termination and width. It is not unreasonable that three people travel in them and we have elements such as USB sockets, air vents, curtains on the rear windows and, also here, heated seats. Of course, they are revolving and the row of seats can be adjusted longitudinally.

There is a third row, with two more seats for children or occasional adult use. Also upholstered in leather and with elements such as air vents and temperature control.

Trunk

Good cargo space, reaching 634 liters with five seats in use. Obviously if you use all seven seats. It has quite regular shapes (although the wheel arches are quite prominent) and we have a hole in the part closest to the loading edge to leave a smaller object hidden.

If we fold down the backrests of the seven seats (using electronic buttons), we get a space of up to 1,680 liters capacity.

equipment

The Santa Fe is available with three trim levels. From the simplest Klass it is very abundant and on the next step Maxx you already have elements such as leather upholstery, electric driver’s seat or active cruise control.

Remarkable is the set of driving aid systems that the brand includes in the Hyundai SmartSense section. In addition to the navigation-based intelligent cruise control, it has motorway driving assistance, lane keeping assistant, frontal collision mitigator, vehicle detection in the blind spot, active rear traffic approach alert …

With the finish Techno you will already have the 10.25-inch screen, Head-Up Display, a better sound system, 19-inch wheels, sunroof … and the most complete Style Our unit adds things like 20-inch wheels, Nappa leather memory seats, Dual LED headlights, Rear Parking Assist (PCA-R) or Smart Key Parking (RSPA).

The pricing policy is interesting, since the prices of diesel and hybrid are identical (from 44,500 euros, which can be lowered to 7,200 euros by adding brand promotions, car financing and delivering another in exchange). If you choose the plug-in hybrid, not available in the basic finish, the price is 53,200 euros, with a discount of up to 9,010 euros including the Moves III).

Engines

It is the generation of the Santa Fe that takes a leap forward in electrified powertrains. There is a hybrid version that combines a 1.6 TGDI 180 hp engine with an electric 44 kW (60 hp) to achieve 230 hp and 264 Nm joint power torque. It is associated with the six-speed automatic gearbox and has a 1.5 kWh lithium-ion battery that stores energy during braking and deceleration.

There is also the Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV. In this case with the Smartstream engine with 265 hp power and 58 km of autonomy in 100% electric mode.

For this first contact we decided on the diesel engine, a four-cylinder diesel engine 2.2 CRDi what delivers 202 hp and 440 Nm of pair. There are front and all-wheel drive variants (as is the case with this unit) and a new 8-speed double-clutch oil bath gearbox. The same engine we met in the Kia Sorento test, a first cousin of this Santa Fe. Let’s see how it goes.

Behaviour

It was a journey of less than 200 km, an initial contact, in which we circulated mainly on the highway and secondary roads with good asphalt. The first feelings were positive. The diesel engine is more than capable of moving the car. I was alone but I don’t think I have too much trouble doing it loaded. It gains speed well (it performs the 0-100 km / h) and is 19.5 lighter than the previous one, since it is made of aluminum instead of steel.

The new dual-clutch transmission works smoothly and fits well with the car’s philosophy. It promises to improve consumption, of 6.9 l / 100 km in the approved average cycle. We moved around 8 l / 100 km, although in such a short time of use and with the engine running to take pictures, we cannot give the figure as conclusive. The brand talks about an 8% reduction in emissions.

Although its shape, size and weight (1,910 kg) do not make it a very suitable vehicle for cornering, the truth is that I was surprised by its solvency. The setting of the suspensions is firm, but without losing comfort, and the steering quite precise, despite the electric assistance. It has its technical explanation and it is that the front arms of the suspension have approached the midpoint of the wheels.

It helps in this regard that the engineers have rearranged the “guts” of the car, placing the heaviest elements at the bottom to lower the car’s center of gravity.

Good job, especially in soundproofing the car. You travel comfortably and silently in a vehicle of these characteristics, largely thanks to the fact that the chassis and body have more points of absorption of vibrations.

While there was no time to test it off the tarmac, we did with the rest of the riding modes. The Sport mode helps you gain speed when you demand it, such as when overtaking, as the gearbox stretches the gears more and the accelerator is more reactive. In the Eco the reactions are calmer and the Smart chooses the most appropriate behavior depending on the situation.

Opinion autos.com

Hyundai Santa Fe left us with a very good taste after this first contact. You expect it to be spacious, yes, but not the refinement of the interior. I believe that there is no generalist brand that offers a product in its segment with finishes of this caliber. There is a rival with wider rear seats and better access … but of course, they are cars of a larger size.

The exterior renovation has also suited the interior very well and the mechanical range is very good. And beware, it is not as expensive as it seems. At first the price may seem high, but when you see other rivals with engines in their power range, it is even economical, with equipment that can be overwhelming as in our unit … and complete from the start.

The brand knows that it is not a best seller (that’s what the Tucson has for), but it is a flagship that shows what it is capable of doing, which is not little. Great idea to match the prices of diesel, hybrid and, with help, the plug-in hybrid is very close. And that we believe will boost your sales.

