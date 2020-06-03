The new Hyundai Santa Fe 2021 is now official and is a reality. Hyundai’s flagship is renewed and does it bluntly, both outside and inside, to be a more modern, more technological SUV, and also more dynamic and safe thanks to its new third-generation platform. And, of course, also more efficient thanks to the incorporation of new plug-in hybrid and conventional hybrid mechanics.

The new Santa Fe is still a large, robust-looking SUV. In this new generation wears a front grill of great dimensions that, together with the headlight equipment (on both sides of the grille), covers the entire width of the front.

New Hyundai Santa Fe 2021.

Hyundai has resorted to headlight separation, with the daytime running lights above the main headlights. However, both lighthouses are “linked” with the LED light signature T-shaped daytime running light. The side air intakes are vertically oriented to try to strengthen the feeling of robustness of the car.

In the rear, Santa Fe joins the resource -so fashionable in recent times- of join the rear lights with a reflective bar that runs the entire length of the boot lid.

New Hyundai Santa Fe 2021.

The rear light signature is also new, as are the bumpers and the diffuser. The exterior redesign is completed with some wider wheel arches and new tire designs, which can be up to 20 inches.

The new Hyundai Santa Fe will have a plug-in hybrid mechanics (PHEV) and another conventional hybrid

The new Santa Fe will be available with hybrid mechanics to help you be more efficient and reduce your emissions. On the one hand, there will be a conventional hybrid mechanics (HEV) It combines the 1.6 T-GDi gasoline engine and a 60 HP electric motor. The latter is powered by a lithium polymer battery with a capacity of 1.49 kWh. The set offers a power of 230 CV and a pair of 350 NmThey are shipped to the front wheels via a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Hyundai has also included a plug-in hybrid mechanic, based on the same gasoline engine, this time associated with a 91 hp electric motor and a 13.9 kWh capacity battery. In this case the power of the set reaches 265 horsepower, all-wheel drive H-Trac and an electric autonomy that is planned to reach at least 50 km (pending approval).

New Hyundai Santa Fe 2021.

It will also be offered with conventional mechanics, including a new 204 hp and 440 Nm 2.2 CRDi diesel engine associated with an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

For the first time, the new Santa Fe offers a terrain mode selector It allows you to choose between sand, snow and mud, adapting the 4×4 system, the traction control and the engine response depending on the circumstances.

Debuts new platform to be more agile, more refined and safer

The new platform released by the model will offer, according to Hyundai, better dynamic performance, more security and helps increase efficiency. The new platform has a lower center of gravity, the steering arms have been relocated and more noise and vibration absorbing material has been incorporated to increase ride comfort.

New Hyundai Santa Fe 2021.

The new platform has also enabled the engine ventilation system to be redesigned, improving airflow in the engine compartment and allowing heat to dissipate better. As for the dimensions, the new Santa Fe it grows 15 millimeters in length, 10 mm in width and is 5 mm taller than the outgoing model, now standing at 4,785 mm long by 1,900 mm wide and 1,685 mm high.

The most technological Santa Fe says goodbye to the gear lever

Inside, the capacity for 7 passengers, and the new platform allows you to enjoy more space. Hyundai wanted to take the Santa Fe to a new level, betting on the interior for better finishes and higher quality materials, in addition to incorporating the latest technology.

New Hyundai Santa Fe 2021.

The center console has been redesigned, the layout of the controls has been reorganized, and now comes standard with a 10.25-inch center touchscreen. The shift lever is gone and the gear selector is now multiple electrically operated buttons.

The technological equipment of the new Santa Fe includes a fully digital instrument panel with a 12.3-inch screen, the remote parking assistant and all the Hyundai-Kia group driving assistance systems to allow a autonomous driving level 2.

