Hyundai santa cruz will be a sport adventure vehicle

For a long time, people have been talking about the Hyundai Santa Cruz, the first pickup of the Korean brand that will even reach the US market. But unlike the ‘full size’ pick up so desired in that country, this new Hyundai will be a compact and different offering, to the point that in a marketing and advertising turn they have decided that they will not call it a pick up.

Although it still has a double cab and a platter in the back, you know, like a pickup, the Hyundai Santa Cruz will not be that so common it will be a Sport Adventure Vehicle. Instead of being a rustic co-worker it will be “something new. It’s made to excel in dense, urban environments, and outdoors. “

Hyundai santa cruz

Regardless of the labels and marketing strategies that Hyundai wants to apply for its new Santa Cruz, this pick up is a proposal similar to what in our region we know as the Renault Duster Oroch, Fiat Toro (RAM 1000) and coming soon Ford Maverick. That is, more SUV than work vehicle, and in fact as seen in the images that have advanced we see a front like the current Tucson.

The new Hyundai Santa Cruz will be manufactured in the plant that the brand has in Montgomery, Alabama, United States, and will have its official reveal on April 15. And, as a last advance before that date, they shared this video.

Hyundai Santa Cruz, last advance