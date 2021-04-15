Hyundai santa cruz pick up launch

With the permission of Hyundai, we will put aside the definition of Sport Adventure Vehicle that it has decided to give to its new Santa Cruz and from now on we will call it a pick up, because of the plate in the rear … as in the pick up. But Beyond that technicality vs marketing, this new model certainly sounds promising.

Gallery: Hyundai Santa Cruz

Starting from the same base as the Tucson (that is, a monocoque structure), the Hyundai Santa Cruz extends wheelbase by 9 ” and is 12 ” longer overall, measuring 4.97 meters. Of those, up to 1.32 meters can correspond to the platter, and although for the moment they have not revealed its load capacity, they do say that it can tow 1,587 kg in the version with an aspirated engine and 2,267 kg in the version with a turbo engine.

These engines are 2.5-liter four-cylinder, the aspirated version with 190 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque, and the turbo with 275 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. Both engines work with an eight-speed transmission, but the aspirated one being a conventional torque converter and the other a double clutch. Both have the HTRAC all-wheel drive system.

Based on the Tucson, the design of the front end of the Hyundai Santa Cruz is virtually identical, and as could be expected the differences lie in the new rear. The wheels can be 18 or 20 inches.

Another section that also brings the Hyundai Santa Cruz closer to its SUV roots is the interior, once again replicating several things that are seen in the Tucson. It can carry a 10-inch digital instrument cluster, 10-inch screen for the infotainment system, upholstered in leather and systems such as front collision alert, blind spot assistant, rear cross traffic alert, among others.

Finally, the Hyundai Santa Cruz adds several elements that improve its practicality, such as the rear bench cushions that lift up to reveal a roomy pannier, or the different attachment points on the platter, a compartment with a lid on the platter, a hard cover for it, among several more.

The Hyundai Santa Cruz will start production in June at the plant in Alabama, United States, although orders will be opened before the end of this month. Their prices have not yet been announced.

