Hyundai Santa Cruz 2021, official photos of the pick-up

It has been six years since Hyundai presented the HCD-15 Santa Cruz prototype in the United States. That car was a pick-up version of the Hyundai Santa Fe, with firm intentions to be marketed. It took six years for the Hyundai santa cruz materialize into a production vehicle. It is a relatively compact pick-up of 4.97 meters in length, and many technical ties to the Hyundai Tucson. In fact, it is a vehicle that blurs the border between the usual SUVs and the fierce pick-ups. We like it a lot.

The Hyundai Santa Cruz is a car designed with the US market in mind. It is a purely playful pick-up, far from the beastly Ford F-150 and RAM 1500 with a frame and crossbars. In fact, it is even far from the Ford Ranger, with a clear off-road vocation. The ultimate proof of the orientation of the Hyundai Santa Cruz is that it is built on a monocoque body and has independent suspension on all four wheels. Its direct rivals are cars like the fantastic – and equally playful – Honda Ridgeline.

It does not have a reducer or frame of stringers. It is an SUV dressed as a pick-up.

The Ridgelines also feature a monocoque body and are geared towards an audience that will use them as a daily car, with off-road excursions with broken tracks as the main obstacle. Other rivals of the Hyundai Santa Cruz will be the Nissan Frontier or Toyota Tacoma, both with a clearly superior off-road vocation and superior dimensions. In fact, Santa Cruz are small by American standards, and that is why Hyundai claims that it has created a new market niche with this long-awaited launch.

However, the joy will be short-lived: Ford is about to launch the new Mavericks, with almost identical orientation and dimensions, built on the Ford Bronco Sport platform. Of the Hyundai Santa Cruz we highlight a really nice and worked design, with a front that powerfully reminds us of the Tucson. His gaze is somewhat more aggressive – the word is more masculine – and his side profile has marked nerves of expression. At the rear, the name of the car stands out, stamped on the tailgate, as well as generously sized LED optics.

Wheels up to 20 inches, many accessories and good customization possibilities.

The interior of the Hyundai Santa Cruz is practically identical to that of a Hyundai Tucson, boasting digital instrumentation and a 10.25 “screen infotainment equipment, at the forefront of connectivity. Under the rear seats it has practical waterproof buckets. The magic of the Santa Cruz is not its cabin, it is its box rear A 1.32 meter long box, with a watertight tank at the rear – similar to that of the Honda Ridgeline – and a multitude of anchors, as well as an extendable cover as standard.

Hyundai offers two mechanics on the Santa Cruz, both four-cylinder. Access is a 2.5 atmospheric 190 hp, associated with a torque converter gearbox and eight relationships. The top of the range is an engine 2.5 T-GDi turbocharged with 275 hp and 420 Nm maximum torque, associated with a dual-clutch eight-speed gearbox. Both are connected to an intelligent all-wheel drive HTRAC system, a system capable of variable torque distribution depending on the conditions and the chosen driving mode.

It is capable of towing loads of up to 2.3 tons.

The Hyundai Santa Cruz will not be sold in Europe. At least Hyundai has not confirmed it and has even published the press release on its European media website. The truth is that it is a product that equipped with a diesel engine could work fantastically well as an alternative to large traditional pick-ups – clearly worse behavior and fuel appetite.