Hyundai revives in modern key the soul of its first car: the Pony

Until a couple of decades ago, Hyundai was one of the youngest car manufacturers in the automotive industry. The arrival of firms such as Tesla, Polestar or Genesis itself has made it easier for the public to forget about their short life history. But in addition, there is another reason to be satisfied with the historical journey of the firm: the high technological level that their models have reached. Above all, that of its new electric vehicles.

And precisely, this new paradigm of mobility has given it the strength to recover what was its first model. If you do a little memory, you must remember the mythical Hyundai pony. This vehicle, which was the one that introduced the firm in the automotive sector, was on sale between 1975 and 1990. And if you look at the images, you will realize that looks a lot like the IONIQ 5, although the story is rather the other way around. We tell you now …

The Hyundai Pony Heritage updates the aesthetics and technology of the hatchback designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro

For those who do not know yet, the Hyundai Pony was designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro. He was the one who conceived the first generation of this model and the one who has created other models such as the 1988 Sonata. Well, to give life to the new IONIQ 5 the creative team of the South Korean firm was inspired by it and hence one and another are so similar. Now they give it a twist, in a modern key, and refresh their image.

So, we can see how Hyundai Pony gets the Heritage treatment. In this way, the exterior is marked by a matt and glossy silver surface throughout the front and rear. Among the elements to be highlighted are some fender-mounted exterior rear view mirrors with camera on the front of the windshield, pixelated round headlights and U-shaped taillights made of LED lights.

The round pixelated headlights and the U-shaped taillights they embody the ‘Pixel Road Trip’ design. They incorporate pixels and eight-bit graphics that were also used in the IONIQ 5 and 45. Inside there are also changes, especially to bring it closer to the future. Thus, there is a LED ambient light system, an instrument cluster made of illuminated vacuum tubes and other retro-styled ones.

Among them we can mention a digital touch transmission, the cradle for the smartphone or the activated steering wheel. In the trunk there is a mobility device for the last kilometer. The data that we do not know is its powertrain, although several sources point out that it is electric. If you liked to remember it, you can see it in the exhibition «Reflections in Motion» from April 8 to June 27 to be held in South Korea.

Source – Hyundai