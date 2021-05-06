Hyundai renews Neuville and Tänak

05/06/2021 at 10:46 AM CEST

Hyundai Motorsport has announced the renewal of the “multi-year” contracts of your current world championship drivers, Belgian Thierry Neuville and Estonian Ott Tänak. This announcement confirms the will of the double world champion of constructors to keep his two stars.

It is not yet known who will drive Hyundai’s third car beyond 2021. Craig Breen and Dani Sordo will alternate in a shared i20 for the remainder of the current season, and Deaf will get behind the wheel at the Vodafone Rally de Portugal later this month (May 20 – 23).

Neuville – currently running second in the drivers’ championship – has played a key role in the development of the Hyundai Motorsport program WRC for the past seven years, and has helped the team reach many important milestones along the way, from the first victory at Rally Germany in 2014 to the two consecutive manufacturers’ titles in 2019 and 2020, for a total of 13 rally victories.Tänak, joining Hyundai Motorsport as world champion in 2020, achieved a memorable home win in Estonia and three additional podiums as part of the team’s success and a second manufacturers’ title in 2020. The Estonian has achieved his first victory of 2021 at the Arctic Rally Finland, in February.

The confirmation of these pilot contracts as early as May allows the Alzenau-based squad to efficiently execute the development of the brand new contender for the WRC hybrid era as a team with its prototype, based on the Hyundai i20 N road car, it will enter the testing phase in the near future.

“My intention was to continue with Hyundai Motorsport and I am happy to sign a multi-year contract with the team that has become my second family. In addition to the fact that I have felt very good with them for more than seven years,” he says Neuville in the team’s statement.

“His ambition in the face of the new challenges that lie ahead next year, with the new hybrid WRC regulations, are also very promising, I love rallies and I am not willing to stop because I have been dreaming about it since I was a child and thank you to Hyundai, I keep giving my best! “, stressed the Belgian driver.

“Since 2020, we have shared many special moments together, as well as we have worked through some more difficult moments and in the last two years I have seen the commitment of the team and their determination to succeed and I am sure that each and everyone will continue to push the limits. “, he assures for his part Ott Tänak.

“We are entering the new era of the WRC, with hybrid regulations, and this means that everyone will start from a blank page but Hyundai Motorsport has a huge package of knowledge and experience in hybrid and electric technologies that will play a big role. when we start to develop the new rally car, “he explains Tänak.

“I am looking forward to the new era of the WRC, but we still have work to do this year to ensure that we bid farewell to the current generation of WRC cars in the best possible way,” said the Estonian driver.