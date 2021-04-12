Hyundai pony heritage ev restomod

Technically, a restoration of a car means that it is going to be returned to its original state, just as it left the factory, therefore this Hyundai Pony Heritage EV is rather what is known as ‘restomod’: a similar appearance to the original but with several details that update it.

The brand was based on one of the first Hyundai Pony, launched in 1974 and designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro, and completely dismantled it to start its project from scratch. On the outside the figure is the same, but the headlights were updated and of course they are in led, the mirrors on the hood are cameras, the wheels were modernized and the brake lights have a scheme like the one on the Ioniq 5. Car which, by the way, was inspired by the Pony.

But it is the interior where we see the most radical change in design, specifically in the instrument panel. Conventional watches or even a digital display were not enough and instead Hyundai opted for Nixie tubes to display the informationWhile the three-spoke steering wheel and the entire dash and center console layout have that perfect retro-updated combination.

How could it be otherwise, the Hyundai Pony Hertiage EV has an electric motorization, although Hyundai did not give more details about its specifications. In fact there are not many general details about the car, which was revealed by Instagram and as part of the celebration of the opening of a new customer center in Busan, Korea.

