Hyundai Pony Heritage EV: a stylish electric one-off

Hyundai Motor Company is a really young company. It was founded in 1967, and its first car was a Ford Cortina produced under license. Its first own development did not come until 1975: the Hyundai pony It was launched with Mitsubishi mechanics, Giugiaro design and a platform designed by British engineers. The current Hyundai has little to do with the one from the seventies, but has wanted to look back with prototypes like the Hyundai 45 EV, the germ of the Hyundai Ioniq 5. Now, they present us with a beautiful restomod based on the Hyundai Pony.

In truth, the Ioniq 5 is also inspired by the angular Pony of the seventies. The Pony was sold in three- and five-door bodies, built on a rear-wheel drive platform. Its most powerful version mounted a modest 74 hp engine and was sold until 1990, being the first Korean car to be widely exported. Although it was not a quality built car nor was it particularly beautiful, it was Hyundai’s first car, which is why the brand’s designers have paid tribute to it in the form of restomod.

The creator of this restomod is Hyundai’s chief interior designer.

Starting from a Hyundai Pony with a three-door bodyHyundai’s chief designer, Hak Soo Ha, has created a unique car that will be exhibited in a new customer experience-oriented center in the city of Busan, South Korea. Hyundai’s restomod has not altered the bodywork, but has installed some new chrome rims – they remind me a lot of a Volkswagen rim model – minimalist-looking bumpers and new LED optics. The rear optics are almost identical to those of the new Hyundai Ioniq 5, by the way.

The headlights retain the shape of the originals, but their interior design is openly futuristic. The brand’s original logo is backlit, and the rear-view mirrors are smaller – instead of mirrors, there are cameras that project the images they capture inside the car. A silver tone is enough to complete a retro-futuristic exterior that would not clash in the Cyberpunk 2077 fantasy setting. But in my opinion, it is inside that they have created a really special restomod.

This restomod seems to come out of nowhere. It is a very low profile project.

Beyond the three-spoke steering wheel and absolutely retro design, the instrumentation draws our attention. Instead of opting for digital instrumentation, they have opted for the pinnacle of digitization in the seventies: Nixie tubes. Aesthetic symbol of the time, they represent numbers and figures through the excitation of anodes and cathodes. These systems function similar to that of the lithium-ion battery in an electric car … and this brings us to the next chapter: this Hyundai Pony Heritage EV is an electric car.

It is not known which battery or which electric motor it uses – in fact, there are hardly any details about the project – but everything would point to the use of the 39.2 kWh battery of the electric Hyundai Kona and its 136 hp engine. This restomod is a one-off, and it seems like a low-profile internal exercise, rather than an official project of the brand with all its consequences. In any case, its result is so promising and careful that it well deserves its 15 minutes of fame. In any case, we are happy that Hyundai is looking back and doing it so lovingly.

Korean brands do not have as much history as European, Japanese or American ones, but they should not stop reflecting their origins, until now forgotten in a constant flight forward with innovation and technological progress ahead. Now that they are world first division players, and they are not judged if not admired, It comforts us to see that they look at their past in this way. The fact of recovering one of its classics is also a great way to get on the electric car bandwagon for the most nostalgic in the automotive world.

Source: C&D