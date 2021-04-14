Hyundai Pony Electric, the restomod that you would never have expected

What retro electrics are in fashion it cannot be hidden. The design trends of recent months have sought to reconcile the shapes of the past with the technology of the present. From the Honda e to the Renault 5, key in the so-called Renaulution. Even the iconic 4L may be very close to getting a battery-powered successor. That is why it has not been surprising that we have found other projects in manufacturers that we surely did not expect.

The last has been Hyundai, which, through one of its designers from the Busan, Korea studio, has decided to rescue what is perhaps one of the most important models in its history, specifically the first that was part of its series production, the Hyundai Pony. One of those responsible for this restaurant with the scent of the seventies, Yang Gu-rum, has acknowledged that his intention was precisely to borrow that philosophy from the 1975 three-door model and update it to our times.

Production of the Italdesign-designed Hyundai Pony ranged from 1975 to 1990

And the truth is that it has achieved it, since the main image of the Pony practically remains, with the novelty that once underway, the new LED optics and the rear-view mirrors, in the same arrangement, but that this time they replace the mirrors with cameras, they end up revealing to us that we are definitely facing a 21st century vehicle. It has not been specified whether the seemingly functional prototype unit features the Kona electric or Ioniq powertrain, but some details of the interior of the cabin have been shown, with the backlit instrument cluster that would seem to confirm that this unit has been finished with great detail.

Will it ever hit the streets? Although without a doubt it is about a great tribute to the history of the brand, it is true that Hyundai’s design has evolved and been ‘Europeanized’ over the last decade, so a retro configuration with so much flavor to the Japanese classics, it seems that it can be difficult that it comes at some point to pass to the production phase.

Something similar we could think of the possibility of recovering a legend of the sports of our country, the SEAT Bocanegra, with which the Hyundai Pony even has great similarities. Not all old glories are capable of being modernized no matter how much care and respect that is put into the process, although it is also true that many others have managed to arouse the interest of some drivers who had never considered buying an electric.

For the moment, if someone comes to browse the Hyundai Motorstudio in Busan, they will be able to enjoy this exhibition called “Reflections in Motion” in which this modern version of the Hyundai Pony is precisely.