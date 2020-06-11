Hyundai Live is a new online platform that will allow you to know all the details of the brand’s cars before buying it

As part of the new normal after the coronavirus pandemic in the world, Hyundai Motor of Mexico It remains firm in always offering quality services without neglecting the safety of its workers and its customers.

As a new offer, the automaker has presented Hyundai Live, the first online tool in Mexico to get to know personally and remotely through a video chat, all the details of the models Hyundai from a virtual showroom, in order to facilitate the purchase process and resolve all doubts related to cars.

Hyundai Kona

Credit: Courtesy Hyundai

Hyundai Live has 2 modalities:

1. Public display

During the exhibition, a Hyundai staff presenter shows one of the brand’s brand models to various connected users. In it, anyone can ask questions and interact live with the presenter, who can show live aspects of the car in detail and do the tests requested.

2. Personalized experience

In this modality, a user can request to speak directly with a Hyundai representative and resolve doubts about a specific model, in the same way details of a car can be shown and the tests requested. Under this modality you can ask for quotes, make appointments for test drives and channel with an authorized distributor for the timely monitoring of the purchase.

“We are confident that Hyundai Live will be a tool that will help our customers have a much safer and more comfortable digital shopping experience, according to the needs of the” new normal “. And not only that, with Hyundai Live we want to promote a new way of offering and selling our models to the public, in a fully digital environment, in which anyone can find out about our model offer from a unique interactive showroom, ”he shared. Juan Carlos Ortega, Marketing Director of Hyundai Motor de México.

Hyundai Live began operating on June 1, and to access the services it is only necessary to enter hyundai.com.mx/ Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

You can access it from any device connected to a WiFi network and you don’t need to download any extra application.

