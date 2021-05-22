Hyundai launches its subscription service in Madrid

FLIX GARCA

Madrid

Updated Wednesday, May 19, 2021 – 12:35

Mocean, Hyundai’s chosen name for its subscription brand, allows you to enjoy a car for periods from three to 24 months.

Almost three months after launching a pilot project in Barcelona, ​​Hyundai now launches its Mocean subscription car platform in the Spanish capital. Mocean is a worldwide project that is launched at the end of February in Barcelona. Now it comes to Madrid. It is having a car without owning it, a subscription model where the customer pays for a vehicle, according to Satrstegui Polo, CEO of Hyundai Spain.

Cars, contracts and receipts are the property of Hyundai. The concessionaire has its quota that it receives for the delivery and collection or maintenance services, explains Satrstegui.

The key is simplicity. The customer is charged an amount per month on his credit card that includes everything except fuel, pricing and tolls. We started with 226 euros a month in an i10 with the lowest mileage and 24 months of contract. We do it directly from the parent Hyundai and use our dealerships integrated in the project, to sell services. They are the ones who deliver and collect the vehicles, adds the manager.

The key is that here you have the flexibility that rnting does not give you, where we are doing operations for 36 to 48 months. We don’t have 24 months. The fee will be 5% more expensive, but with the option to change cars. It is similar to a rental car, but more affordable, with new cars or 5,000 or 7,000 kilometers.

According to Elena Gris, Hyundai’s director of marketing, in five clicks you will have your vehicle. From three, six, 12 and 24 months. From the age of six you can change the car. Little paperwork is required. It is focused on a digital customer who uploads little documentation. For Gris, the dealership network allows customer loyalty and capillarity in other cities in Spain to the subscription service.

