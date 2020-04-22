It will have two versions of 250 and 275 horses respectively

Presentation this year, put up for sale in 2021

The new Hyundai Kona N 2021 will be the sportiest version of the Korean compact SUV. For this, it will have a specific aesthetic, a more dynamic tuning and an engine that will be sold with two power levels, 250 and 275 horsepower.

The N Performance lineup of Hyundai is going to add a new member soon in addition to the i20 N. It is the new Hyundai Kona N 2021, the hottest version of the Compact SUV from the Asian firm, which will go on sale next year to compete directly with models like the Volkswagen T-Roc R.

HYUNDAI KONA N 2021: EXTERIOR

The Hyundai Kona N 2021 It will follow an aesthetic recipe similar to that of the i30 N compared to conventional versions of the compact. In other words, it will offer a series of specific details such as higher volume bumpers, larger air intakes, specific black painted wheels through which red brake calipers and a rear spoiler fitted on ceiling.

Various touch-ups on the suspension will bring the body closer to the ground, helping to enhance its sporty look.

HYUNDAI KONA N 2021: INTERIOR

The interior of the Hyundai Kona N 2021 It will also be designed to make it clear from the outset that this is a special version of the SUV. The presence of specific seats, details in red, the anagram of the ‘N’ visible at various points, a steering wheel of different design and some pedals finished in aluminum are expected.

The multimedia system and the dashboard will show a series of graphics specific to this version.

HYUNDAI KONA N 2021: MECHANICAL

The Hyundai Kona N 2021 It will have the 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbo engine that it already has, for example, the i30 N. As with the compact, there will be a 250 horsepower version and a 275 version, the latter called Performance.

It is not ruled out that the sports SUV includes the brand’s new eight-speed automatic gearbox, as well as an all-wheel drive system.

HYUNDAI KONA N 2021: PRICE

The price of the Hyundai Kona N 2021 is not confirmed. His presentation will take place throughout the year. Various international media point to summer as a key date.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 04/22/2020 Some more features of the Hyundai Kona N 2021 come to light. 03/27/2020 The first data of the Hyundai Kona N 2021 is leaked.

