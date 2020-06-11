The field of play of the electric car has more and more players ready to play an important role, although the majority of eyes continue to grab Tesla. In that fight is the Hyundai-Kia group, one of the largest automobile groups with the largest offer of electrified cars, and which has managed to have the Hyundai Kona EV among the best-selling electric cars. So much so, in fact, that the South Korean group has managed to have a greater market share among electric vehicles than among internal combustion cars.

According to Business Korea data, between Hyundai and Kia they sold 28,796 electric cars during the first quarter of 2020, 9.9% of the total globally. A market share higher than that achieved during the same period among internal combustion cars (8.9%), although these represented a much higher number in absolute terms.

It is the first time that one of the large traditional car manufacturers manages to reach this curious situation, with a greater proportion (of the global total) of electric cars than of models with a gasoline or diesel engine. A circumstance that could certainly have been favored by the singularities caused by the coronavirus pandemic: this has plunged the registrations of cars (at different rates depending on the region), but the electric ones have fallen less than those of combustion.

From 2016 to the present, the electric car market has multiplied fourfold globally, but Hyundai and Kia’s sales have multiplied by 20. The Korean group has gone from occupying 15th place to 4th, behind Tesla, Nissan-Renault and the Volkswagen Group. Of course, the difference with the first is still important: Tesla sold 88,496 cars in the same period.

The South Korean group is immersed in the development of new electric cars, up to 11 new models in the next five years. Among them are the Hyundai 45, built on the specific e-GMP platform for electrics or the attractive sports saloon Hyundai Prophecy.

On the Kia side, next 2021 we will meet the Kia Imagine, an electric SUV with Rimac 800-volt technology that promises spectacular performance in addition to the electric versions of the Kia Ceed and Kia Sportage.