The Hyundai Ioniq is brought up to date with a subtle aesthetic update, mechanical improvements in the case of the electric and with a series of interesting technological additions. Its starting price is 24,390 euros in the case of the hybrid version, precisely the one that we have thoroughly tested on SoyMotor.com. We have also had a first contact with the electric.

He Hyundai Ioniq 2020 It is the renewal of the model born three years ago, which was the first to offer a hybrid version, a plug-in hybrid and an electric version at the same time. Of all of them, more than 12,000 units have been sold since 2016. The most popular has been the hybrid, in such a way that the model has become the great rival of the Toyota Prius.

The engine that incorporate the hybrid variants is also used in the Kia Niro, which is another model that is offered with them and with a fully electric.

HYUNDAI IONIQ 2020: OUTDOOR

He Hyundai Ioniq It is a medium-size sedan that measures 4.47 meters in length, 1.82 in width and 1.45 in height. Their battle is 2.7 meters. Aerodynamics has been worked to the point of offering a Cx of 0.24.

The exterior of the Hyundai Ioniq it is slightly renewed in aesthetic terms. The model maintains its original essence, although with a redesign of the bumpers and a mesh-patterned grille in the case of hybrid versions. The electric variant incorporates an updated calender that also offers an active front grille, which opens only in case of need for cooling.

Also on the front some new optical groups, which as standard are LEDs in all their functions, as with the rear ones. The new daytime running lights are striking, now appearing vertically next to the air intakes.

Another change of interest presented by the Hyundai Ioniq 2020 It is found on alloy wheels and with a unique design for each variant. The hybrid offers a 15-inch and a 17-inch option, while the plug-in and electric hybrid equip them with 16-inch, but with different designs from each other.

Regarding the body color, the Hyundai Ioniq 2020 It can look up to nine different, among which are four of new invoice. Are the Fluidic Metal, he Electric Shadow, he Liquid Sand and the Typhoon Silver.

HYUNDAI IONIQ 2020: INTERIOR

The update of the interior of the Hyundai Ioniq 2020 it is deeper than the outside one. The main change is in the dashboard, which is brand new. Now we find a 10.25-inch screen and touch controls finished in glossy black for air conditioning. On the aforementioned screen, with higher resolution than before, we have access to an infotainment system that again is compatible with protocols Apple CarPlay Y Android Auto.

He dashboard It has a 7-inch screen, while the new ambient light is blue. A new brown leather upholstery is also added to the options catalog. Finally, there are new coverings for the instrument cluster. The qualities, in general, are high. Hard plastics abound, though the dashboard has a fluffy feel. The settings are very good, as is the soundproofing, tested on the electric version.

The boot capacity varies depending on version. The Hyundai Ioniq hybrid is the one that offers the most cargo volume with 456 liters. The next in the ranking is the electric with 357 liters, while the plug-in hybrid remains at 341.

HYUNDAI IONIQ 2020: EQUIPMENT

The levels of equipment offered by the Hyundai Ioniq they are three. The base is the Klass, the intermediate the Techno and the most complete the Style.

Technological gadgets are another of the great strengths of the new Ioniq. For example, the plug-in hybrid incorporates the system GDM, which are the initials of Green-zone Drive Mode. With it, the car is able to activate the electric drive mode on its own in low emission areas.

The Ioniq also includes the automatic emergency call system eCall. In the case of equipping the browser Live Services – it offers a free subscription for seven years – you have access to updated information about the weather, traffic, speed cameras, parking, charging stations, the nearest dealers and search for points of interest.

Another of the great novelties of Hyundai Ioniq 2020 is he Hyundai Bluelink, which is a connectivity system that, among other functions, allows you to open and close the car doors remotely or control the climate control from our Smartphone. In the case of the electric and hybrid plug-in versions, you can also control and program the battery charge from the application. It is free for the first five years of the vehicle’s life, similar to the Xceed’s Kia UVO Connect.

With respect to Hyundai SmartSenseIt is a driving assistance system that constantly monitors the vehicle’s environment to protect occupants from possible dangers.

The new security package of the Ioniq Standard features include front-end collision avoidance wizard with pedestrian detector and a new cyclist detection feature, as well as a driver attention warning system. Lane Keeping Aid and High Beam Assist are also offered at no extra cost. As an option, you can add others such as the lane tracking assistant or the intelligent speed limit warning. For its part, the smart cruise control with Stop & Go and the departure alert of the previous vehicle are able to maintain a preset distance with it until it comes to a complete stop and resumes the journey. The blind spot detector and rear traffic collision warning are also optional.

HYUNDAI IONIQ 2020: MECHANICAL

He Hyundai Ioniq it is available with three versions, one hybrid, another plug-in hybrid and a third fully electric. The first two maintain the mechanics prior to the redesign, a set consisting of a four-cylinder, 1.6-liter, 105-horsepower thermal engine and an electric one, which in the case of the first is 43.5 horsepower and in the case of the second, 60, 5. However, the total power of the set is always 141 horses.

The hybrid’s battery is 1.56 kilowatt hours of capacity, while the plug-in hybrid’s is 8.9. Thanks to this, the latter is able to travel up to 52 kilometers in zero emissions mode at a maximum speed of 120 kilometers / hour. The maximum supported charging power is 3.3 kilowatts. In both cases the gearbox is double clutch automatic with six ratios.

The regenerative braking system of both Hyundai Ioniq Hybrids allow you to choose the level of retention with the paddles behind the steering wheel. These same cams, with Sport mode, are used to change gears, since the two versions offer an automatic double-clutch transmission with six ratios. The conventional hybrid sports the ECO label, while the plug-in corresponds to the ZERO.

With respect to Hyundai Ioniq Electric It has a power of 136 horsepower and a lithium ion polymer battery with 38.3 kilowatt hours of capacity. This ensures an autonomy of 311 kilometers in the WTLP cycle, compared to 280 in the NEDC cycle of the model prior to the restyling. There are no benefits changes; maintains acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 9.9 seconds and a top speed of 165 km / h.

The battery of the electric Hyundai Ioniq supports greater maximum charging power than previously, specifically 7.2 kilowatts in alternating current. In direct current outlets it allows much greater power, so that in a 100 kilowatt outlet we will be able to recover the 80% charge in 54 minutes and just three more minutes in a 50 kilowatt charger.

He Hyundai Ioniq Electric it has the Eco + mode, which complements the so-called Eco, Comfort and Sport. Its function is to reduce energy consumption to maximize autonomy.

HYUNDAI IONIQ HYBRID: DRIVING PRINTS

HYUNDAI IONIQ ELECTRICAL: DRIVING PRINTS

We tried the electric version in a 50 kilometer route, conventional road with crossings and very flat orography. The feel of the steering and, more importantly, of the brakes is completely assimilable to that of a car with a combustion engine. At an average speed of 50 kilometers / hour and a very smooth ride, sometimes punctuated by traffic, we achieved a consumption of 9.9 kilowatt hours / 100 kilometers, which is very low. With a more ‘careless’ driving without being abrupt, we increased consumption to 13.5 kilowatt hours at 100. The 136 horsepower of the mechanics is more than enough for agile driving, especially in acceleration from a standstill – our test was carried out with two people on board, without cargo.

We could not test its behavior to the limit, but the suspension achieves a good compromise between balancing and absorbing irregularities, possible in a 1,600 kilos power car and 205/60 R16 tires.

The driving posture is comfortable and the steering wheel offers extensive settings for both height and depth. The seats are not particularly cozy, but allow comfortable access. As we have pointed out in the ‘Interior’ section, the sound insulation is really good.

HYUNDAI IONIQ 2020: PRICES

The price of Hyundai Ioniq in Spain part of 24,390 euros, which is what the hybrid version with Klass finish costs. The same with the Tecno finish starts at 27,695 euros, while equipped with the Style level of equipment it is offered from 30,695 euros.

The variant plug-in hybrid More affordable is the one with the Klass finish, which starts at 32,425 euros. Above we have the Ioniq PHEV Tecno, from 34,575 euros, while this version of the Korean saloon with the Style finish starts from 37,575 euros.

He Hyundai Ioniq Electric It is also available with the same three finishes with a starting price of 34,250, 39,275 and 39,450 euros, respectively.

All the Hyundai Ioniq They have a 5-year warranty with no mileage limit, while the electric batteries enjoy one of 8 years or 200,000 kilometers.

