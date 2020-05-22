The compact receives both an aesthetic and mechanical face lift

The range of engines is enlivened with microhybrid variants for gasoline and Diesel

The Hyundai i30 is renewed with the presence of certain aesthetic details such as its more aggressive front and with a mechanical range in which the ‘mild-hybrid’ technology debuts. The production of the model begins on May 25.

The Hyundai i30 2020 It is the restyling of the present generation of the compact. It is the third, and among all of them they have managed to register more than a million units in Europe alone. As a curiosity, to say that it was the first model to incorporate the ‘i’ in its official name.

Among its rivals are models such as the Renault Mégane, the Ford Focus or the Volkswagen Golf.

HYUNDAI i30 2020: EXTERIOR

The compact will continue to be available with the three types of bodies: hatchback, family and fastback. All of them will stand out for a front of new invoice in which the grille changes, somewhat wider and stretched to the sides, new optics with LED technology and bumpers.

The rear remains virtually intact in sight, although the bumper has been redesigned to improve aerodynamics. Also available is a wider color palette, tire designs and finish N-line, the sportiest, will now be available for the entire range of the compact.

HYUNDAI i30 2020: INTERIOR

In the passenger compartment the novelty is digital dashboard seven-inch, while the infotainment system screen is 10.25 inches. The system is compatible with Apple Car Play and Android Auto. Aesthetically it incorporates new ventilation outlets and wireless mobile charging can be included.

HYUNDAI i30 2020: EQUIPMENT

The Hyundai i30 2020 it incorporates elements such as the lane maintenance assistant, the braking system for blind spot obstacles, pedestrian detection and speed warning, among others.

Hyundai will also offer its customers the power to monitor the condition of the car through an app and even to open and close it remotely.

HYUNDAI i30 2020: MECHANICAL

The mechanical offer is made up of three motors, all of them supported by a system ‘mild-hybrid48 volt. In gasoline the lightest is a 1.0-liter three-cylinder T-GDI with 120 horsepower. Above will be a 1.5-liter four-cylinder T-GDI with 160 horsepower, while the Diesel option is 1.6-liter and delivers 136 horsepower.

All engines can be associated with a standard six-speed manual transmission or an automatic dual-clutch with seven ratios as an option.

HYUNDAI i30 2020: PRICE

The price of Hyundai i30 2020 unknown at the moment. However, it is known that its production begins on May 25 at the plant that the brand has in Nošovice, Czech Republic. For reference, the i30 before restyling starts in Spain at 17,050 euros.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 05/22/2020 The production start date of the i30 2020 is confirmed. 02/29/2020 Hyundai reveals the first data and images of the i30 2020.

