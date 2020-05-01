The good reception of the i30 N has encouraged Hyundai to increase its sports commitment

It will have a 1.6-liter turbo engine with about 200 horsepower

The Hyundai i20 N will be the sportiest variant of the utility vehicle of Korean origin. It will be powered by a 1.6-liter turbo engine with around 200 horsepower and its presentation is planned for the second half of this 2020.

The new Hyundai i20 N It will be the new offspring of the sports division of the Korean brand, the same that it has in the i30 N to its current reference. Even on this one a more radical version has been launched if possible, baptized as Project C. The rivals of the most capable of the i20 will be models such as the Ford Fiesta ST or the Volkswagen Polo GTI.

Currently the model completes intense days of testing on the circuit of Nürburgring in which Hyundai seeks the most sporty tuning possible without entailing falling into an exaggerated comfort deficit.

HYUNDAI i20 N 2020: OUTDOOR

The design of the Hyundai i20 N will follow the line marked by his older brother. Hopefully it offers some specific color for your body, various exclusive details such as larger front air intakes, new heels, a rear spoiler, an air diffuser and larger wheels that will mix silver and black through which red brake calipers will appear. The hood will have different protuberances that will highlight more if possible the sportiness of the model.

Another of the distinctive elements at the decorative level will be a red line present in the lower part of the car and which will be present both in the front and on the sides, in addition to the rear on the air diffuser. To the right of it, a double exhaust outlet will appear. In the rear will also highlight the led strip that will join the optics and a spoiler that is born on the ceiling.

It should be remembered that there is already a Hyundai i20 Sport whose firmer suspension brings the body closer to the ground by 20 millimeters. It is to be expected, therefore, that the i20 N goes one step further in this regard.

HYUNDAI i20 N 2020: INTERIOR

The interior of the Hyundai i20 N It will also have some specific details, such as the sports seats in the front, a multifunction steering wheel and upholstery that will surely feature Alcantara and / or leather. It will also have the N logo located in various parts of the cabin and with pedals finished in aluminum.

The control panel can be fully digital, while the multimedia system will offer compatibility with protocols Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

HYUNDAI i20 N 2020: EQUIPMENT

The equipment of the Hyundai i20 N It will be the most complete of the entire range. The presence of a mobile wireless charging surface, specific ambient light, satellite navigator and real-time traffic information, among others, is expected.

HYUNDAI i20 N 2020: MECHANICAL

The motor that will drive the Hyundai i20 N It will be a 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline with about 200 horsepower. It is a unit already used in other models of both this brand and Kia.

The standard gearbox will be six-speed manual, while the drive system will be front.

HYUNDAI i20 N 2020: PRICE

The price of the Hyundai i20 N will be announced later. At the moment it is known that the car will be presented during the second half of this year.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 05/01/2020 Hyundai tests the i20 N on the Nürburgring. 03/25/2020 The first details of the Hyundai i20 N are revealed.

