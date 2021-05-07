Hyundai i20: it has improved in everything

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

This weekend the first ePrix in Spain. This is what Formula E races are called, a modality that was born in Spanish offices but that for one thing or another had never arrived in our country. This is one more example of the evolution of the automotive sector, a progress that has electrification as a path, although there are also other less popular alternatives. For that reason, it is not surprising that even such models compact like the Hyundai i20 electrical technology is incorporated. The Korean firm has opted to introduce the 48 volt microhybridization in the range of this utility and we will see how it affects the behavior of the block 1.0 T-GDI of 120 CV, combined with the 7-speed automatic transmission.

The first positive point lights up on the windshield and is the DG ECO badgeT. This sticker allows us to enter, without problems, inside Madrid Central and park in green or blue zone a maximum of 2 hours. The same happens in the Low Emissions Zone of Barcelona and other limited areas in the Spanish capitals. The rest of the improvements reside in its benefits, quite interesting and that are at the order of what is offered by competitors such as the Citroën C3, Skoda Fabia, Seat Ibiza and Volkswagen Polo among others.

The fourth generation of this little Korean is bigger than the previous batch, with 4.04 meters long by 1.75 meters wide and 1.45 meters high. It also has a 10-millimeter longer wheelbase, up to 2.58 meters, so we have a spacious cabin for the segment. What’s more, with 352 liters capacity we are facing one of the urbanites with more cargo space. The only damage caused by the battery is in the fuel tank, which goes from 50 liters to 40 for this unit.

In return, they have managed to lower the homologated consumption up to 5.3 l / 100 km, a data that during our test was not so low but it was approximate. If we want some more action we can modify the driving modes: Eco, Sport and Normal. Find out more in the gallery.