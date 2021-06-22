Hyundai elantra n: its debut is anticipated with two images

Hyundai began to warm up engines for its next premiere, the Elantra N sports sedan that will be configured by the sports division of the brand and that will have the aesthetic and mechanical attributes of these models.

Although still there is no official date for its world debut, Hyundai revealed two images of the new Elantra N in which its appearance is anticipated.

The aesthetics of red details for the front splitter, side skirts and rear diffuser contrasting with the Performance blue of the body that is characteristic of the N division. It also has special lights back, a double exhaust outlet and a rear spoiler oversized painted black.

Hyundai Elantra N, advance

The rims have a unique design and a finish in silver and black in which the red brake calipers of division N contrast in the set.

This high-performance sedan also received significant mechanical improvements Of which little is known for now, beyond its high power that the brand announced long ago as one of its main arguments: a 2.0 liter turbo engine with 275HP to which a box is attached 6 speed manual or an automatic of double clutch and 8 gears.

Hyundai Elantra N, advance

Many of the adjustments he received were derived from tests that the brand did on the slopes to give the Elantra sporty handling and control under all conditions.

Finally, it was announced that in the coming weeks it will be releasing more details and images of the new Hyundai elantra n 2021 that will join the sports range made up of the i20 and i30, also from division N.