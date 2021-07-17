Hyundai Elantra N, because a generalist sedan can also be a lot of fun

Hyundai introduced a new compact sedan in its 2021 range, a more spacious and more characterful model derived from the i30. We are talking about the Hyundai Elantra, a car that many of the enthusiasts in the motor world have always considered as a mere instrument of transport devoid of any kind of emotion. But that just changed with the arrival of Hyundai Elantra N 2022.

This version stands out from any other Elantra thanks to a new grille design that, according to the brand, is inspired by a driver’s racing helmet. There’s also a red stripe running through the front bumper and side skirts, as in the rest of the sports range of the house, while in the rear there is a specific spoiler on the boot lid and a rear diffuser. According to the company, these components “help control airflow to support optimal aerodynamic performance.”

Being a sedan variant of the i30 N, it is normal for the Elantra N to share several components with its five-door counterpart. Under the hood we find a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, with the same 285 hp Y 392 Nm than Hyundai’s N family (except i20 N). Associated with this, you can either choose a six-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCT), and in the best of cases, it will do the 0 to 100 km / h in 5.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 250 km / h.

The electronic limited-slip differential found on the i30 N is also standard equipment on the Elantra N, as is a variable exhaust valve system and Launch Control feature. The wheels digest power from the propeller through a WRC-inspired driveshaft, where the hub and wheel bearing are integrated, which, according to Hyundai, saves a total of 1.7 kilos. All while improving the flexural strength of a suitably reinforced chassis and reducing noise at high speeds.

Suspension and braking systems have also been thoroughly overhauled, with more reinforcements, better pads and larger brake discs (360mm front). Apparently, the South Korean firm has also designed some cooling ducts for the latter ex professo for the Elantra N. Also, in addition to a gurgling exhaust that makes us not confused with an Elantra with the package N Line, the company has equipped it with a equalizer on board that can mimic the mechanical sound of the TCR racing slope.

Inside we also find an updated infotainment system capable of displaying relevant data such as oil and coolant temperature, as well as engine torque and turbocharger pressure. There is also a stopwatch and, in some markets, a Hyundai N app will be available that displays important driver information on your smartphone. There’s also new buquet seats with side bolsters positioned 10 mm lower, and we are thankful for maintaining the mechanical handbrake.

Finally, Hyundai has improved the package driving assistance and safetyAs it now features a Forward Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection and Lane Keeping, Blind Spot Assist with Active Brake, and Rear Cross Traffic Assist. The company is absolutely silent on when the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N will arrive in dealerships, but it is scheduled to land in late 2021. And although it was developed at Nürburging, we do not know if we will actually see it in Europe.

Source: Hyundai

Photo gallery:

Photos