Hyundai elantra n 2022. sportiness to the top

As expected, the great news of the Elantra N is its mechanical section. It was equipped with the well-known 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged mill found in the brand’s high-performance models. Engine that generates here 276 horsepower, distributed through a six-speed manual transmission, although they also offer an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. It features an electronic limited-slip differential that helps the front wheels handle power and minimizes understeer.

But it’s not just about power. For better acceleration and cornering, the Elantra N uses an integrated driveshaft, similar to that found in rally cars. Hyundai says this setup better supports side loads, while reducing the weight of the front end. Up front it has improved brake pads and cooling ducts that help increase speed. There are upgraded isolators and bushings in the suspension, reinforcements in the chassis and stiff rear bars for added rigidity. Hyundai fitted it with Michelin Pilot 4S 245 / 35ZR 19 tires.

Gallery: All the details of the new Hyundai Elantra N 2022.

.

Hyundai unveiled other cool features for fans. There is a feature called N Grin Shift (NGS) that temporarily increases turbo pressure and provides an additional 10 horsepower for short sprints. Engineers also arranged artificial engine sounds to play in the cockpit, if the pilot wants to hear them; but there is a system of the exhaust valve that makes it sound really like quite a mechanical beast.

.

Inside, the infotainment system offers a fast lap timer and other critical data such as engine oil or coolant temperature. Also wears special seats and N badges everywhere. The exterior got slight touches to the face, with a chin spoiler, and a rear spoiler with a diffuser for the rear area.

Photos: The sportiest of the Elantra family was presented.

.

No pricing or availability yet. It is expected to be released first in South Korea, and later to reach other markets towards the end of 2021.

.