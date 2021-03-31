Hyundai dreams of electric cars that park “like crab” and whose windows are actually LCD screens

The electric car is the future. What the autonomous car is is also somewhat less clear, but in Hyundai they have (in addition to their central future commitment, IONIQ) other ideas that they paint us very different electric cars those we see today on the road.

In fact, his Mobis M.Vision concepts bring us closer to a future in which cars they will park alone with spinning wheels “crab-like” -An idea that dates back a century, in fact-, but which will also replace normal windows with semi-transparent LCD screens in which to see everything while we are in the car (also the outside).

The dream of the car that parks alone

Parking is still a small sentence in many situations, and Hyundai thinks it has the problem solved with that concept called M.Vision POP, an electric car model with a unique design.

It is designed for two people, and its operating base is called “Phobility”, which makes the smartphone become a central part of driving since the mobile would be “inserted” into the steering wheel to master driving and be the interface of the car next to the dashboard screens. In fact, in the videos you can see how that peculiar steering wheel could also be used by the co-pilot if the driver falls asleep.

One of the most curious ideas of the car is its system of rotating wheels, which can rotate up to 180 degrees allowing the vehicle can move like a crab, rotating 360 degrees without moving from the site. That could be quite an invention (although it is old, we insist) when it comes to parking, a function that the car would also take care of autonomously.

In Hyundai they have another concept model called M.Vision X that stands out for having windows that can be transformed into LCD screens. In them we could see all kinds of content, but they can also show the outside.

There is even sterilization functions that of course are inspired by the current pandemic and that Hyundai have wanted to take advantage of to raise those cars of the future that are also special in that sense.

Via | Engadget

More information | Hyundai