Hyundai discovers the Staria, a minivan as interesting as futuristic

At a time when heThe SUV type models are legion and user favorites, Hyundai now presents the Staria that trat to give all meaning to the minivan concept and, not only for professional services, but also for to be able to enjoy family trips.

This model is part of a new product strategy that Hyundai has called PBV (Purpose Built Vehicles) and that will lead to more models with these characteristics.

Generous glass surfaces characterize this model.

For starters, your design is quite futuristic and your image will not go unnoticed in traffic. Neither does its dimensions with a length of 5.3 meters, a wheelbase of 3.3 meters and a width of almost 2 meters, heights all of them that confirm the generosity of your body that can host up to four rows of seats and the most varied positions with the clear objective of adapting to all needs.

The seating position offers the most varied combinations.

Like a spaceship

Available with two trim levels, Staria and Staria Premium, Hyundai wanted to give a very practical sense to all the details, always prioritizing habitability and comfort.

Accessory inside of car, usually to save docs located in the front row passenger seat, for example, has been moved forward to offer more legroom, everyone seats can be moved longitudinally and the later ones are supported by a completely flat surface to facilitate cargo space in case of need.

The driving position is distinguished, in addition to the digital dashboard and central touch screen, to include (in the case of automatic versions) a electronic shift control “Shift by Wire” very small in size.

Its generous cabin accommodates up to nine passengers.HYUNDAI

At the time of its launch, planned for the second quarter of this year, the Staria will have a 177 hp diesel engine associated with a six-speed manual gearbox.