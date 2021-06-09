Hyundai changes hands in colombia and will now be distributed by sk bergé 2021

IT IS IMMINENT the confirmation and formal announcement of the new representative what will it have Hyundai In colombia. It’s about the group Chilean Hispanic SK Bergé, that will take the brand immediately throughout the country, after a decision from the parent company.

Hyundai was initially promoted in the country by Carlos Mattos, who later had a long legal dispute over the rights of representation with the same Korean corporation and the Ecuadorian group Eljuri who took her on late 2016 in Colombia and that it is operating at the moment.

Any of the parts was available to give official details, but it is a fact that the operation is underway, as this portal was known from nearby sources.

This second movement representation of Hyundai in Colombia it happened very early and without the brand being able to return to the first places in sales it had in decades past.

From the hand of SK Bergé, who is in charge of the representation of the brands Fiat, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM, Peugeot and Opel, The Korean Hyundai will join to continue advancing in that market recovery that had already begun with the Ecuadorian group Eljuri.

Information in development ...