Hyundai breaks its own world autonomy record with a hydrogen car

Hyundai continue in the task of demonstrating how efficient is the use of hydrogen in the vehicles and in it already accumulates two world records for autonomy, one reached in 2019 and the other newly obtained that exceeded the previous range with profit.

The vehicle used on both occasions has been the Nexo truck what is he the brand’s first hydrogen fuel cell car although different pilots have been under his command.

In the last one, with the one you just beat his own world record for the longest distance traveled by a hydrogen vehicle with a single tank, the Hyundai Nexo traveled 887.5 kilometers on Australia and in command was the Australian pilot Brendan Reeves.

The Hyundai nexo and its pilot completed this tour in 13 hours and six minutes at an average speed of 66.9 kph. During the journey, he purified 449,100 liters of air and consumed 6.27 kg of hydrogen.

With this record surpassed what it did in 2019 the french pilot Bertrand Piccard that in command of Hyundai nexo managed to go 778 kilometers on a single charge.

DATA

The Hyundai’s Nexo crossover It has hydrogen fuel cells to power an electric motor which gives it a official range of 666 kilometers in the WLTP cycle.

The main ballast for this ‘zero emissions’ technology remains the iinfrastructure implementation of charging stations for their enormous costs.

