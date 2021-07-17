Hyundai believes flying cars will reach cities by 2030

Enlarge

Hyundai is clear: the first flying cars will fly over our cities before the end of the decade, before 2030.

Flying cars still seem like something very distant, almost from a science fiction movie, but it is not like that. Someone as reputable in the auto industry as Michael Cole, Hyundai’s CEO of European Operations, is adamant: this type of car will be in our cities “at the end of this decade”.

“We believe that by the end of this decade, without a doubt,” Cole explained at the conference of the Society of Automobile Manufacturers and Dealers. «Urban air mobility will offer a great opportunity to relieve congestion in cities, to help with emissions, either through intra-urban mobility or even between cities ”.

Hyundai, which is developing a flying taxi with Uber, is quite clear that this type of vehicle it will be part of our day to day before the decade is up. And indeed, the South Korean manufacturer is currently investing in the development of flying cars.

To decongest the cities of traffic and pollution

“If they had asked me a few years ago if flying cars would be something I would see in my life, I would not have believed it,” said the Hyundai manager. “But it is part of our future solution to offer sInnovative and smart mobility solutions«.

Hyundai already presented a full-scale model of the flying vehicle it is developing with Uber at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Designed for short flights in and between cities, it would be built with lightweight carbon composite materials and would have capacity for five people, including a pilot.

AirCar, this is the flying car that really flies

While Cole believes we will see flying cars in our cities in 2030, others are more optimistic. Lilium, a German air taxi company, expects to launch its service in multiple cities by 2025, while Uber plans to launch its own flying taxi service, based on the Uber Air application, in 2023, that is, in just two years.