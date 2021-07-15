Hyundai Bayon – with ECO badge

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

The Hyundai Bayon arrived to complete one of the most complete SUV ranges on the general market. The Bayon, with a body of 4.18 meters long by 1.77 m wide and 1.49 m high with a wheelbase of 2.58 m, It’s just below the Kona, which is an inch long and about the same in wheelbase. In the A-SUV segment things are very busy, with launches and presentations every week. Hence, this newcomer must compete with other known proposals such as the Citroën C3 Aircross, Seat Arona, Renault Capture, and its cousin Kia Stonic, one of the few that is below in price. We have been able to drive the Hyundai Bayon 1.0 T-GDi 100hp with 48V light hybridization Y seven-speed automatic transmission for a week, these are the driving impressions.

The DGT badge is here to stay and with models like the proven Bayon we can benefit from some mobility benefits. Access Madrid Central without thinking about a car park, 50% in regulated parking areas and, of course, lower consumption without sacrificing benefits. In this case, the Bayon that we have driven has a power of 100 hp, more than enough for urban use that will be made by 90% of its buyer. In case of wanting a more road car, we can opt for the hybrid configuration of 120 CV with 48V of electrical support, which will come later.

The model driven had the best of the best in the Bayon range, hence its price is not as accessible as that seen in promotions. The starting price, which will surely be cheaper with the discounts from the dealers themselves, is 25 120 euros. If that amount is disbursed we will have the 10.25-inch center screen, which is 9 ”in the less equipped versions, with browser, wireless charger for mobile and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility as standard. We tell you more about our week with the Hyundai Bayon in the next gallery.