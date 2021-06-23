Hyundai Bayon: the definitive rival of the Kona

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

The segment B-SUV It is one of the most competitive today, almost leaving the typical utility vehicles that so many young people have wanted as their first car to be forgotten. The crossover look of these compacts fits perfectly with European tastes, hence Hyundai launched the Bayon on the old continent. What’s more, its own name comes from the seaside town Bayonne, located in the French Basque Country and known for its surfer and youthful spirit. Returning to the car that concerns us today, the Korean firm has completed one of the widest SUV ranges on the market, with a presence in all segments thanks to the Hyundai Kona, Tucson and Santa Fe. Today we bring you the first sensations behind the wheel of the smallest family, ideal for daily use in the city and a weekend getaway.

The Hyundai Bayon embraces the language of Sensous Sportiness design that we already see in other relatives such as the Kona. Precisely this compact SUV, which takes just a few centimeters, is the one that most reminds us of its front with very sharp daytime running lights and separate LED headlights. The profile of this elevated urbanite is marked by lines of tension that play with the sunlight to make it feel more dynamic, daring and poised. The behind is, without a doubt, its most unique sider, with three very marked volumes, a narrow window and the typical strip of light that crosses the gate.

In terms of engines, the new Bayon incorporates the same mechanics as the i20, a model with which it shares the platform and interior design. We have a first block 84 hp atmospheric gasoline with five-speed manual transmission and two 1.0 T-GDi engines of 100 and 120 hp, which can be associated with a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic. In both cases, the Korean firm allows the incorporation of 48V microhybridization technology, which reduces emissions without affecting performance. The first price of this model, which is completely new, is of the version 1.2 MPi of 84 CV and finished Essence, which starts at 16,490 euros. We tell you more in the gallery.