Hyundai Announces When New IONIQ 6 & 7 Will Hit Market

The electrification of the automotive sector it goes “smooth sailing at full sail.” The different manufacturers that make it up are investing large amounts of money to develop the best possible technology. Thanks to it they can differentiate themselves from their rivals, although with the passage of time standardization will win the battle. While it comes, brands like IONIQ are giving the bell with products as interesting and attractive as the new 5.

We have already seen this crossover in Europe, but its debut across the Atlantic Ocean it had not yet taken place. Until yesterday, that Hyundai’s electrical firm took the step and presented it in society. It was then when, taking advantage of the expectation of the attendees, they released a scoop. They announced when the upcoming models that are planned on your roadmap. In addition, some technical data “escaped” them …

IONIQ will complete its model offering with the 6th and 7th in 2022 and 2024 respectively

As we announced long ago, IONIQ will soon have a sedan and an all-road larger than the 5. The first model, if everything goes according to plan, will be in charge of taking over from the first IONIQ in history. Apparently it will grow in size to no longer be a compact saloon and make the jump to segment D. Thus, it would position itself at the height of the Sonata. All of this should happen at some point in the next year 2022.

Second will be the IONIQ 7. As you can guess, by its name, we refer to Large SUV. It is not official at the moment, but it should be in the same segment as the great Palisade. In this way, you can offer a generous space cabin in which accommodate up to seven passengers. Its official presentation will be a little later than the 6, although it will not take much longer, as it should be a reality in early 2024.

IONIQ 5, Hyundai’s true commitment to electric cars

Regarding the technique that will give them life, the information we handle is more imprecise. The only reliable data that we can announce, at the moment, corresponds to your platform. Like the 5, both vehicles will be based on the e-GMP base they have developed between Hyundai and Kia. In any case, it is to be expected that all-wheel drive is available in both models as well as several battery options with as many capacities.

We will have to be very attentive, because 2022 is just around the corner. In any case, you don’t have to be a lynx to know that the IONIQ 6 will offer a design very similar to the one worn by the Prophecy Concept of the past 2020. The question is whether it will arrive with the same technological and elegant level, as well as sporty design.

Source – Hyundai