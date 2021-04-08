Hyundai alcazar seven seat suv for india

For us they will be “unknown” but the Mahindra XUV500, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus (twin of the Chevrolet Captiva that is currently marketed in Colombia) are the vehicles that Hyundai has its sights on India to seek to take a slice of the SUV market with its new model, the Alcazar. Mounted on the same platform as the Creta, it has a larger body and capacity for six or seven passengers.

Looking at at least the first digital images that have been revealed it is clear that the Hyundai Alcazar will not win beauty contests (being honest, its mentioned competitors either) without becoming a vehicle that ‘hits the eye’. Regarding the Hyundai Creta, its wheelbase grew by 150 mm to 2.76 meters to give a cabin to the new third row seats.

Hyundai Alcazar 2021

As mentioned above, depending on the version the Hyundai Alcanzar It will have capacity for six passengers arranged in three rows of two chairs each, or for seven passengers, with a second traditional bench for three people. In both configurations, the second bench seats can be folded down at the touch of a button to make way for the seats further back.

In terms of equipment, it has a 10.25-inch touch screen for the infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, panoramic roof, automatic air conditioning and 360 ° camera.

The Hyundai Alcazar will be driven by a 2.0-liter gasoline engine with 157 horsepower and 192 Nm of torque, or a 1.5 turbo diesel with 113 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque, both working with a manual transmission or a six-speed automatic.

Hyundai Alcazar 2021