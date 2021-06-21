Hyundai acquires Boston Dynamics, the company specializing in robotics

06/21/2021 at 8:17 PM CEST

Hyundai has sealed its acquisition of Boston Dynamics since he wants to enter the field of robotics, which has allowed him to make great strides in recent years.

The entire deal marks that the Korean automaker now owns an 80% stake in the American company. The latter is world famous for its robot dog Spot, which is already for sale commercially.

In parallel, the Boston company is valued at $ 1.1 billion. As a result of the acquisition, Hyundai is the third company to own Boston Dynamics, which was bought by Google in 2013 and then by Softbank in 2017, which still holds a 20 percent stake through a subsidiary.

Hyundai’s grand plan for the company is to create a “robotic value chain” encompassing the manufacturing, construction and automation of robot components. While the company has been exploring walking vehicles in the style of the Star Wars AT-AT or AT-ST and that rely on robotics. However, it appears that she is equally interested in the workers at the Boston warehouse, including the Handle and Stretch case stackers. More recently, Boston Dynamics has been criticized for allowing Spot to be used by state security forces and the military. However, there were no signs of those use cases in Hyundai’s new promotional video. Instead, the commercial features the robot canine as a guide dog for the blind and as a helper inside a hospital.

Boston Dynamics It is a corporate spin-off of the Massachusetts Research Institute, mostly known to all as MIT.