The prototype has an electric motor and autonomous capacity

The production version presentation is estimated for 2021

The Hyundai 45 Concept is a fully electric prototype with which the South Korean brand showed its vision for the future during the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. It is expected to derive from it a production model also powered by batteries whose presentation is scheduled for 2021.

The Hyundai 45 Concept It is a prototype that the Korean brand presented at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. Its name is a tribute to the classic Hyundai Pony Coupé Concept, which was released 45 years ago.

From this ‘concept’ will derive what will be the manufacturer’s first fully electric model. It will be an SUV that by size will rival others like the Tesla Model Y or the Ford Mustang Mach-E, which has a length of 4.75 and 4.71 meters, respectively.

Currently the production model completes intense days of testing in various places among which is the Nürburgring circuit. His presentation is estimated for the year 2021.

HYUNDAI 45 CONCEPT: OUTDOOR

Hyundai’s design department ensures that the exterior design of the 45 Concept drink from the Hyundai Pony Coupé Concept presented in 1974.

The body of the Hyundai 45 Concept It features clean lines and geometric volumes, with 45 degree angles that produce shapes that evoke a diamond cut.

The brand explains that the model follows the design line Sensous Sportiness –Sensual Sportiness–, alluding to the elegance of its design and innovations in mobility solutions.

The front train of Hyundai 45 Concept It renounces a cooling grill, while being an electric vehicle, its needs are different from those of a combustion model.

The configuration of the front and rear headlights stands out, made up of a cluster of cubes of led lights that give this concept a clearly differentiated image.

The doors of Hyundai 45 Concept They integrate at their lower end a beam of LED lights that indicate the status of the battery, which helps the driver to be aware of the remaining autonomy before even getting behind the wheel.

HYUNDAI 45 CONCEPT: INTERIOR

The Hyundai 45 Concept It takes advantage of its status as an electric vehicle to reinterpret the distribution of the space inside the cabin, which acquires a more typical atmosphere of a living space.

The firm explains that it has been inspired by the furniture’s own design, hence the use of materials such as wood, fabric and leather to create a spacious and serene atmosphere.

The seats are more typical of a salon than a conventional car. Driver and co-pilot can turn theirs to share space with the rear seat occupants. The seats face the door when getting in and out of the car. They also have a storage compartment.

The dashboard It is dominated by a large digital touch console that extends horizontally from the driver’s window to the start of the passenger seat.

Front seat occupants can also interact with the car’s infotainment system from a projection beam interface, which takes over parts of the functions from the same screen.

HYUNDAI 45 CONCEPT: EQUIPMENT

The Hyundai 45 Concept integrates a Camera Monitoring System. It ensures that the vehicle has space for applications dedicated to autonomous driving.

HYUNDAI 45 CONCEPT: ENGINE

Hyundai has not provided the specifications of the Hyundai 45 Concept engine, other than that it is an electrical assembly powered by batteries.

The firm has confirmed that both these and the engines are located in such a way that they subtract the least possible space from the passenger compartment.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 05/12/2020 The production version of the Hyundai 45 Concept is tested at the Nürburgring. 09/10/2019 Presentation at the Frankfurt Motor Show. 08/22/2019 Teaser on the back of the Hyundai 45 Concept.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.