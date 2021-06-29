Hysterical Tekashi 6ix9ine fans. They paid for the tickets and the rapper didn’t come out to sing

Tremendous uproar caused again Tekashi 6ix9ine at Humble Civic Center in Humble in Houston, Texas. It turns out that the singer was going to perform in concert and, as there were supposedly fewer than 1,500 people, according to businessmen and the public, the rapper did not come out to sing. His fans and people who bought the tickets they were hysterical and they began to post videos on social networks where they insulted him. They claim that they paid their tickets and that the rapper never got on to sing.

The account of Chicapicosa2 on Instagram published part of the explanations given to him by some of the fans who attended the event. Most of them were very hysterical. They assured that Tekashi 6ix9ine left and did not sing and also they paid for their tickets.

But not only the ones bought the tickets. The personnel and businessmen who took him also allege in the video that Tekashi 6ix9ine supposedly said there were too few people for him and that he preferred not to ride and return the money. Some of the people who appear in the image waited until they saw him leave the premises. People were really upset, well they paid their tickets and the rapper didn’t sing, he left.

They also explain that, as entrepreneurs, they always complied: “If you wanted a yellow and a red sock, you could get it … Why should that go away …”, you can hear someone say who seemed to be from the production team of the show.

Among the demands of Tekashi 6ix9ine Medium size black boxers and it was also bought from him as said by the people who produced the concert, who were visibly upset and did several “En Vivo”. The same ones that exposed the rapper.

In social networks many comments and insults are given off by users towards Tekashi 6ix9ine, but those who could read the most spoke that a few days ago he was distributing money in Mexico. To each child who approached him, he gave a ticket. More and more came. So, for many it is a bit incredible that he now acted in this way.

However, the rapper spoke up and explained his version to TMZ. They were going to pay him $ 250,000. Minutes before singing, they had only paid him $ 70,000. He returned the money and left. There were his fans. According to the portal, they did not tell those who acquired the tickets anything. At 10 o’clock at night, they were forced to leave the place. They claim that some fans spent $ 500, while others even paid up to $ 3,000 for VIP tickets. According to TMZ, they contacted the entrepreneurs and did not respond.