Hyrope is an electronic rope that works with artificial intelligence, with the mobile and … with batteries

The astronaut trainers recommended jumping during confinement, an environment conducive to trying something like Hyrope. It is a connected (or “smart”) rope to take something beyond this usual training at home, in gyms and in other environments.

A concept that goes beyond what the Jumpr app proposed, if jumping a virtual rope does not quite fit us and we prefer something more traditional. Although the “traditional” is thus enclosed in quotation marks, since in this case the claim is have automatic counting and different workouts to improve.

An electronic rope with training program

The rope is an exercise that requires some space but is not very demanding at the technical level for at least burn a few kilocalories in a cardio session, as they tell us in Vitónica. We could say that it is also economical within what exists, although in this case the Hygear company proposes a greater investment to go beyond the own count and the training we do.

As is often the case with this type of device, the Hyrope rope works associated with a mobile app that shows us the count, speed, rhythm and the calculation of kilocalories burned during the exercise. In addition, there are different training plans, challenges and shows the user’s progress in graphs.

According to Hygear, the app is based on the objectives that the user establishes to choose the interactive workouts and uses artificial intelligence to adjust them to the performance of the moment. Of course, the entire workouts and programs come with a subscription program.

Hyrope starts with a “presale” price of 39 dollars (about 32 euros to change), being 84 dollars (about 70 euros to change) the starting price that will remain after this period. It includes the handles, the 3-meter rope, protectors and batteries, because yes, despite being something new and working with artificial intelligence, it works with batteries.