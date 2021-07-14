Hypocrisy with Cuba leaves politicians portrayed

The worst protests against the Cuban government for almost three decades they have exploded in Havana and other major cities in the country. The protesters have shown their displeasure against the regime and have blamed it for the lack of food and medicine, the power cuts and the outbreaks of the pandemic. to the cry of ‘freedom’.

These demonstrations have spread beyond Cuban borders and in countries like the United States or Spain there have also been concentrations to claim changes in the country. In politics, the debate has centered on whether Cuba is currently a dictatorship or not, with Podemos defending the regime, the PSOE throwing balls out and juggling and the PP criticizing the Cuban Executive harshly.

Concentration in Madrid against the Cuban government. (Photo By Alejandro Martinez Velez / Europa Press via .)

Some roles that we have already seen before, although sometimes with changed roles, with countries like Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates or Morocco and that show the hypocrisy of some formations that, beyond worrying about the political regime that exists in each of these nations, simply dedicate themselves to using them as throwing weapon against the adversary.

The case of Cuba is paradigmatic. Despite the obvious lack of freedoms and the repression exercised by the authorities, We can have defendedIn the words of Alejandra Jacinto or Aina Vidal, that the island is not a dictatorship. His partner in the Government, the PSOE, has put himself in profile, although he has indicated, in the mouth of Pedro Sánchez himself, that Cuba “is not a democracy”, without wanting to go further.

For its part, the PP has fully entered the debate and its leader, Pablo Casado, has categorically stated that it is a dictatorial regime, while criticizing that Sánchez is president thanks to Podemos, who are “partners of Maduro and the Castros.”

In this attack by the popular politician there was also in the same bag Venezuela, also considered as a dictatorship in the conservative party, but a regime usually defended by Podemos. For example, in 2019 Pablo Iglesias did not hesitate in supporting Nicolás Maduro, after the proclamation of several countries such as France, Germany or the United States of Juan Guaidó as interim president. The Madrilenian said that this maneuver “was a coup.”

In 2015, whoever was the leader of the purple was more forceful: “Venezuela is a democracy,” he affirmed, although in 2018 he already picked up some cable by stating that “The economic and political situation is dire.”

The successive crises experienced in recent years in Cuba and, especially Venezuela, have highlighted that both countries, with very important ties with Spain from the colonial era, are used frequently by political parties for or against your interests.

While the right tends to resort to both leftist regimes to attack and wear down the government, since the contacts of Podemos with these Executives are undoubted; the left usually vindicate your achievements, with the PSOE juggling what he says and what he thinks. For example, Guaidó went in less than a year from being the interim president of Venezuela for Sánchez to becoming the head of the opposition.

Venezuela has been the subject of permanent attack from the right to the left in Spain. In the photo, Juan Guaidó. (Photo by YURI CORTEZ / . via .)

In this regard, the human rights organization Amnesty International is critical of both nations. From Cuba, states that the Government repress all forms of dissent, for example, imprisoning artists, opponents and journalists, while there is a shortage of food.

Regarding Venezuela, the NGO recalls that there is a continuing human rights crisis that has resulted in extrajudicial executions, excessive use of force and illegal killings committed by the security forces. The repression and persecution of those who criticize the regime it is also a reality.

It seems clear, based on the reports, that the situation for Venezuelans and Cubans is far from being ideal. a democracy that defends rights and the freedoms of its citizens.

Changing roles

The problem comes that with other countries, in which these guarantees are not fulfilled either, the parties not only do not maintain their position, but even the roles are changed. These are the cases, for example, of Morocco, United Arab Emirates or Saudi Arabia.

While the PP has not hesitated to charge against Venezuela and Cuba being dictatorial regimes, it has not done the same with these other nations that, remember, are important toeconomic and commercial bundles of Spain.

Regarding Saudi Arabia, after the criticism received for the visit in 2016 of Felipe VI, the Government of Rajoy stated that it was “a timely trip” because Spain has “relevant economic interests.”

After the crisis in Ceuta with Morocco, the popular defended the neighboring country, one of Spain’s main partners, and attacked the Government, while after the march of Juan Carlos I to the United Arab Emirates there was no criticism of the type of regimen what’s in this nation.

However, Podemos has indeed spoken out about these nations and in very different terms than Cuba and Venezuela. On Saudi Arabia and the Emirates, he has demanded that it stop “The sale of weapons because they are regimes that violate human rights”. With Morocco, the training has shaken the sahrawi cause and has been critical of the repression exercised by the regime.

Protests in Morocco over the imprisonment of a journalist. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / . via .)

In this sense, Amnesty International does not spare any criticism either. towards these countries. Of the Saudis he says it has intensified the repression of the right to freedom of expression, association and assembly, as well as the arrest, prosecution and imprisonment of opponents or activists. Some similar words about the Emirates, where according to the organization, freedom of expression is restricted and they take measures to silence citizens.

With regard to Morocco, the NGO points out the intimidation and harassment to human rights defenders, while the freedom of expression of journalists and opponents is repressed.

Looking at the organization’s reports, why do Spanish political parties criticize or defend some countries or others when there are no substantial differences between them? The answer seems simple: for self-interest.

None is a democracy

The Economist magazine’s Global Democracy Index 2020 highlights that none of these countries it is precisely an example of democracy. The analysis of 165 nations shows that the publication only considers 23 as full democracies, including Spain.

Both Venezuela (143rd place), Cuba (140), the Emirates (145) and Saudi Arabia (156) are considered to be some of the main authoritarian regimes of the world, while Morocco (96) is defined as a hybrid between democracy and dictatorship.

So the data shows that it would not be bad an exercise in coherence on the part of the Spanish parties and this would go on to call Saudi Arabia and Cuba dictatorships at the same time, regardless of ideology or their own interests.

