With the expansion of the new coronavirus pandemic and the increasing number of cases and deaths due to covid-19, it is natural for a worry around the disease. For hypochondriac people, however, this sensation reaches extreme levels, impairing the mental health and affecting the quality of life those with the condition.

It is possible to find several groups on Facebook that bring together hypochondriacs, whether diagnosed by professionals or considering being part of the group. When joining the groups and analyzing the publications, it is clear that a subject predominates: the coronavirus.

There are several reports of people who say they identify with some symptom, such as shortness of breath or cough, and questioning whether they could have the virus. “I’m always thinking that I have some of the symptoms of covid-19,” reports Izabel Costa, 34, who has hypochondria and is one of the administrators of one of these groups on Facebook.

With more than three thousand members, the Facebook group ‘Hypochondriacs’ gathers reports of people with hypochondria

Understanding the condition

Christian Dunker, professor at the Institute of Psychology at the University of São Paulo (IP-USP), explains that hypochondria is one of the three oldest mental pictures known to the West, alongside melancholy and hysteria, with reports in the 3rd century before Christ. In its most common manifestation, it is summed up as “a permanent feeling that you are sick”.

Along this line, the professor of psychiatry at USP’s School of Medicine, Joel Rennó, classifies hypochondria as a somatoform disorder. In general, in these diseases, patients have physical complaints, but there is no cause in medical examinations to justify these complaints.

On a daily basis, this generates increased attention to the body and feelings. “Small changes are immediately felt as an evil, whether they are pain, bruising or scarring,” explains Dunker. The psychologist observes that, in general, the problem of the hypochondriac is not in the illness he thinks he has, but in some dissatisfaction that manifests itself as the identified physical symptoms.

A consequence of the feeling of illness is the search for information about illnesses and their symptoms. “When the person is dedicated to finding the origin [da suposta doença] to deal with this, she is trying to deal with the anguish as if it were resolved by more information, but this only makes her more anguished, because this speech does not offer what she needs, without knowing that she needs it “, highlights Christian.

In a scenario like the new coronavirus pandemic, the concern about avoiding the disease can lead to the sensation of some of its symptoms. “Now, with the pandemic, with very complex concrete data, and unpredictability [sobre a doença], a hypochondriac detects the symptoms of the disease, which can originate even in anxiety, such as shortness of breath and unsteady breathing “, summarizes Rennó.

The identification with diseases based on the association with sensed symptoms is a common feature of hypochondriacs, something facilitated by the availability of health information on the internet, as Dunker observes: “We have arrived at a time when diagnostic practice has become trivial. Patients have already arrive with diagnoses, but obtained in other places, not always reliable “. This whole scenario creates a situation of extreme psychological pressure for hypochondriacs.

Living with hypochondria

Valéria Fernandes, 44, has had hypochondria for eight years. “At first I didn’t know [a hipocondria], I thought I had only anxiety crisis because I had a small baby. I started treating myself with palliatives. I got to the point where I wasn’t living anymore, all the time measuring my children’s fever, measuring my pressure. Then I looked for help “, he recalls.

She considers that the pandemic period has been extremely difficult. Hypochondria can end up leading to other conditions, such as anxiety and depression, and it manifests itself from triggers. Valéria, therefore, tried to eliminate these triggers, which would come with the concern of having the symptoms of covid-19.

“I haven’t left home for 63 days, to ensure that I don’t even consider that I have the coronavirus. I think that trying to act normally, in the midst of this pandemic, is not ideal. I think I’m fine, but because I didn’t have until now there are no symptoms of the disease “, explains Valéria.

“All people are afraid, I believe. Those who are aware of the pandemic are afraid. For those who are hypochondriac, fear does not come with the same intensity, it comes in a way that makes you crazy. It is a surreal fear that you do not controls, cannot explain. Only those who feel understand “, she summarizes.

The scenario described by Valéria is similar to that of Izabel Costa: “We haven’t left the house since March 13th, we shop through the market application and we clean everything that arrives, and even with all these precautions, I feel like it’s not enough, always afraid of being infected “.

She points out that she also has Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), which got worse with the pandemic: “I have anxiety attacks and my OCD got worse, I always washed my hands a lot, but now I’ve lost control”. Izabel explains that she tries to dominate the situation. “I try to control myself, but I’m always thinking that I have some of the symptoms of covid-19, shortness of breath is what terrifies me the most,” he says.

Relieving the effects

Professors Christian Dunker and Joel Rennó emphasize that it is important that the person who is hypochondriac or thinks he has the condition to seek professional help, especially psychologists, therapists and psychiatrists. “Recognizing that you have the problem is the first step, and it is treatable, curable, it is possible to give dignity to the person, even if it is something psychological, however difficult it is to accept it,” observes Dunker.

For Valéria, professional monitoring was essential so that she could better understand hypochondria, finding ways to avoid triggers, alleviating the effects of anxiety attacks and understanding that hypochondria is a disease like any other, and therefore can also be treated with medications. when necessary.

Another tip that experts give is to avoid looking for too much information about the pandemic. “It is important not to give in to a discourse on health data, the evolution of the disease, the novel of the virus. These are not false things, but the consequences can be bad. For many, it is important to understand, for the hypochondriac this is not good. Reducing contact can help, “explains Dunker.

Joel Rennó, for example, sets up a routine with his hypochondriac patients, saying that the person should dedicate between one and two hours, at most, for informative activities that involve the pandemic. It is also important to look for reliable sources, to prevent false or inaccurate information from generating more fear.

Another important measure is what Dunker calls “the reformulation of the pleasure economy”, that is, dedicating more time to pleasurable activities, which will divert attention from the pandemic. This list includes activities such as physical exercise, reading, meditation, yoga and other hobbies.

“The hypochondriac process is linked to a type of attention, a warning, an anxious expectation that something will happen. If it manages to change this state, the hypochondriac reduces,” explains the professor. Valéria comments that meditation also taught her breathing control exercises that help her a lot to deal with anxiety attacks.

It is also important to avoid what the psychologist calls “projected hypochondria”, that is, the fear that others close to you may have the virus: “The hypochondriac feels so close that he thinks he is an extension of the other person”. In such cases, it is important to understand that the other cannot be controlled and to work with professionals.

Finally, one element that Valéria and Izabel highlight is the importance of having someone to talk to about hypochondria and its effects and feeling the empathy and support of those close to you. “The group [de Facebook] help. It is good to be able to talk to those who feel the same way. Hypochondria is a disorder that most people do not take very seriously, friends and family tend not to be patient and sometimes even joke. In the group, we seek this welcome and many report improvements “, concludes Izabel.

