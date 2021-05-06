Hypnotized? Cynthia Rodríguez in full league “On air!” | Instagram

It was in one of the sections of the popular morning program of Tv Azteca, where the singer-songwriter Cynthia Rodríguez herself who would star in an embarrassing moment in which she almost shows everything “on the air” added to the fact that she threw herself on one of her colleagues from the broadcast after a visit from Tony Kamo.

The will of Cynthia Rodriguez She obeyed another voice that led her to star in controversial situations in the middle of the broadcast. The famous hypnotist, who after putting the “host of Venga la Alegría“made her experience embarrassing episodes.

The “Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend“He flirted, danced suggestively, spoke a completely strange dialect and even boldly flirted with one of his companions who he tried to strip him of his clothes.

Undoubtedly, during the scenes of a video, it is appreciated that his companions on the set did not stop laughing at the surprising behavior of the “former contestant of The Academy”.

When I count three you are going to wake up and when you do, the love of your life will be in front of you, so Sergio Sepúlveda shot his beautiful partner for a few moments, one of the animators of the broadcast who was about to undress him and throughout the segment he asked to be very close and he did not stop grabbing it.

The famous person for the section “Difficult to believe” felt for a moment surprised and grateful for the actions of his partner, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, whom he saw as his ideal partner after she bombarded him with compliments.

It makes me sad to admit it, because they are all here … but you have to know … I have to say, you are so handsome, commented the Coahuila who little by little raised the temperature of the program more when touching Sepúlveda

The collaborator would be very nervous so he asked him not to give it to him since it was very cold.

It’s not enough. Don’t worry me, there are a lot of people, it’s cold ”, he commented to the” model “while the charismatic woman left her necktie well disheveled, and to whom the interpreter declared all” her love “without shame.

Meanwhile, his colleagues reacted to Rodríguez Ruíz with comments such as “What a bear Cynthia.”

There were several occasions in which the hypnotist, who assures that his main job is to create an impact on people so that they feel good and even leave some ad! Cc! Ones.

Later, in the middle of the trances of the “youtuber” and “influencer”, some videos were shown to Cynthia in which she could not believe what she was doing, but not everything stopped there.

In one of these episodes in which Kamo regained control over the 36-year-old animator, who felt ashamed, he asked her to forget this feeling and change it for one of happiness, however, she starred in another show for the VLA production .

When you wake up you will think you are happy, when you count to three you will be very happy, you will really want to celebrate.

Immediately afterwards, the “grupera princess” stopped feeling ashamed again and without inhibitions danced very provocatively, while Sepúlveda was already withdrawing from the painting at this point.

Before saying goodbye to the forum, Tony Kamo “put to sleep” the popular figure of the show for the last time to return her to normal.