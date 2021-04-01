HyperX talks about the trend changes in the gaming industry

Valentina Vittolo, HyperX Business Development Manager, offers us global information on how the global pandemic situation is affecting the video game sector. Attention to detailed data, very interesting to understand the deep roots of this leisure industry in society.

2020 is being the year of the pandemic caused by Covid-19, something that has changed our reality as we knew it. The changes produced by the health emergency have affected the entire society and in all areas. The gaming sector, of course, was not going to be less. In fact, based on the data provided by Simon-Kucher & Partner, Spain experienced a 31% increase in monthly spending among gamers during confinement. The average monthly spending on video games in our country before COVID-19 was € 22 per month; it increased to € 29 per month during the weeks of confinement and is estimated to remain at € 26 per month after the pandemic.

These upward data have produced changes in the gaming trends expected at the beginning of the year, as we see below.

Virtual reality (VR) must continue to improve

Virtual reality is evolving a lot and it certainly represents a tremendous advance for the gaming sector and the improvement of the gaming experience. However, it still needs to improve a lot to incorporate it into the day-to-day that gamers see on their screen. The pandemic has been able to slow down research and applications of the improvements and this may delay their full insertion in the sector. Investments in virtual reality within the gaming sector, meanwhile, seem to help accelerate the process, as according to data from Fortune Business Insights and Research & Markets, investment forecasts are very positive and are expected to experience annual growth of the 32.75% between 2018 and 2026.

Smartphones, essential

During the confinement, the mobile phone became the inseparable device of many Spaniards, who began to use it for everything, or that is clear from the data of Smartme Analytics, which pointed to an increase of 38.3% only in the first weeks of the pandemic in Spain. It is not surprising, then, that users use their smart mobile phone to play video games and hence the trend in the sector to improve the gaming experience through the Smartphone. For example, more and more gamers are buying medium-high-end headphones to adapt them to their mobile and play with them.

2020, key year for Cloud Gaming

This was the year that Cloud Gaming took off, which allows gamers to run the game on a cloud server without the need for a console or computer. The advances were not few and giants like Microsoft or Google already have projects on the market. However, although progress has continued, it is not surprising that the weeks of uncertainty took a toll on the projects and caused delays in the application of Cloud Gaming at the user level.

New game options, delayed

The pandemic, as we have seen, has been an important boost for the video game sector. Furthermore, it proved to be a perfect entertainment option even when the others weren’t viable. For example, esports took over from sports and met the needs of fans to consume sports on television. However, if the confinement has negatively affected the sector in something, it has been the new game launches. As with streaming platforms such as Netflix, some of the most anticipated games of 2020 have been postponed under the circumstances, something that will delay the overall production of the sector. Good examples of them are the Wasterland 3, the Marvel’s Iron-Man VR or the Minecraft Dungeons.

In short, the gaming sector already showed its large numbers in previous years, but the rise in new users and the increase in gaming hours this year will undoubtedly be significant. Now it is the turn of the industry, which must show its strength and try that the weeks of confinement cause the minimum possible delays in production and technical improvements for successive years.

