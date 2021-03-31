HyperX Alloy Origins 60 – ultra compact mechanical gaming keyboard

60% designed, includes red switches and a lifetime 80 million clicks rating.

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, launches its Alloy Origins 60 mechanical gaming keyboard. Compact with a 60% form factor, it features HyperX Red linear mechanical switches designed for performance, longevity and an 80 million click-per-click rating. life per switch. The keyboard includes RGB exposed backlit keys for brighter lighting with radiant lighting effects and dual-shot PBT keys with secondary functions for long-lasting use and durability.

Aeronautical aluminum body

The new Alloy Origins 60 is the first HyperX 60 percent gaming keyboard built with HyperX Red linear mechanical switches. HyperX Red switches are designed with a shorter actuation point and shorter travel time than other switches on the market, for more sensitive switch action. As a durable and stable gaming keyboard, Alloy Origins 60 features a full aircraft grade aluminum body and offers a 60% design that saves space and enables better mouse movement on the desktop.

RGB backlight

The Alloy Origins 60 features RGB backlit keys with exposed LEDs for brighter illumination, with radiant lighting effects and five adjustable brightness levels, day or night. Powered by HyperX NGENUITY software, Alloy Origins 60 offers advanced customization features for lighting and macros, including customizable per-key lighting effects. Plus, it features additional accessory keys, including an HX ESC key and a dedicated HyperX-designed space bar, along with a key extractor for further customization. The Alloy Origins 60 features Custom Game Mode, allowing keys to be enabled and disabled; macros can be assigned and stored in the macro library, and you can choose from three adjustable keyboard angles for perfect positioning. With on-board memory, users can save up to three profiles to play games on the go using HyperX NGENUITY software. Other features include: 100% anti-ghosting, full N-key rollover, and a detachable USB Type-C to USB Type-A keyboard cable. It is compatible with PC, Mac, PS4 and Xbox One.

www.hyperxgaming.com