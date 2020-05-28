The Government determined this Thursday, through the Official Gazette, which groups of consumers will be considered “hypervulnerable” and must therefore receive priority attention in the defense of their rights that will materialize with the implementation of dynamic, personalized and agile strategies according to the needs of each case.

The Resolution 139/2020 maintains that the consequences in the context of consumer relations that the health emergency declared by Decree No. 260 dated March 12, 2020 as a result of Covid-19 highlight the need to establish specific mechanisms for hypervulnerable consumers.

In this sense, the text refers to “those consumers who are in situations of vulnerability due to their age, gender, physical or mental state, or due to social, economic, ethnic and / or cultural circumstances, that cause special difficulties to fully exercise their rights as consumers“

Likewise, non-profit legal persons who orient their corporate objects to groups can also be considered hypervulnerable consumers.

Who are hypervulnerable consumers

The measure establishes that regarding consumer defense, the following may be causes of hypervulnerability, among others: terms:

a) claims involving rights or interests of boys, girls and adolescents;

b) people from LGBT collective+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender);

c) over 70 years;

d) People with disabilities according to a certificate that accredits it;

and) migrants or tourists;

f) members of the communities of original towns;

g) rurality;

h) residence in Popular neighbourhoods;

i) situations of socio-economic vulnerability accredited by any of the following requirements:

retirees, pensioners or employees with a gross remuneration less than or equal to two minimum wages;

monotributistas of a category whose annualized monthly income does not exceed twice the minimum wage;

beneficiaries of a Non-Contributory Pension with gross monthly income that does not exceed two minimum wages;

baneficiaries of the Pregnancy Allowance for Social Protection or Universal Child Allowance for Social Protection;

enrolled in the Regime Social Monotax;

people incorporated into the Special Social Security Regime for employees of the Domestic service (Law 26,844);

to be receiving unemployment insurance;

holders of a Life Veterans Pension.

Measure objectives

The resolution aims to “guide, advise, provide assistance and accompany hypervulnerable consumers in filing claims within the framework of consumer relations.”

And it entrusts the Undersecretariat of Actions for the Defense of Consumers and the Secretariat of Internal Trade of the Ministry of Productive Development that arbitrate the measures it deems necessary with the following objectives and functions:

a) promote actions to favor efficient and expeditious procedures for the resolution of hypervulnerable consumer conflicts;

b) implement measures to eliminate and mitigate obstacles in their access to Justice;

c) guide, advise, assist and accompany hypervulnerable consumers in the filing of claims within the framework of consumer relations;

d) unofficially identify the hypervulnerable consumer claims presented at the Federal Single Window for Consumer Defense, the Service for Pre-Conciliation in Consumer Relations (COPREC) and the National System of Consumer Arbitration (SNAC);

e) facilitate reasonable adjustments for the full exercise of rights in administrative procedures;

f) articulate the intervention of the Free Legal Sponsorship Service;

g) perform unofficial steps with the suppliers identified in the claims for the adequate resolution of conflicts;

h) propose the dictation of precautionary measures;

i) propose actions of education, disclosure, information and differentiated protection through the Argentine School of Education for Consumption;

j) articulate actions with the Federal Consumer Council (COFEDEC), consumer associations, business entities, non-governmental organizations, universities, colleges and associations of lawyers and other public bodies;

k) survey the information necessary to evaluate, analyze, design and develop information analysis and survey tools that identify hypervulnerable consumer access barriers;

l) Promote good commercial practices in the care, treatment and protection of rights in providers of goods and services;

m) collaborate in the implementation of statistical and management control systems for indicators related to hypervulnerable consumers.

