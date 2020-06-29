The American company Hyliion has introduced a new Class 8 electric truck whose engines are powered by A battery which is recharged thanks to a compressed natural gas generator. He Hypertruck Electric Range Extender (ERX) is capable of traversing up to 1,600 kilometers (1,000 miles) with each refueling of your gas tank. Agility, one of the most important logistics companies in the sector and with offices in 100 countries around the world, has agreed with Hyllion to launch on the market a fleet of 1000 Hypertruck ERX, which will be mass-produced at the Texas factory.

Class 8 trucks are those that have a gross weight of less than 15,000 kilograms and that usually transport very heavy loads over long distances. The Hypertruck ERX is a six-wheel, three-axle tractor unit in a 6×4 configuration, that is, with traction on the two rear axles.

The powertrain is made up of a self-made battery which, in addition to the motors, is also connected to the thermal management system. He natural gas tank, located behind the cabin, feeds a generator which in turn produces the electricity stored by the three batteries that are located under the floor of the cabin. These are responsible for feeding the two rear electric axles consisting of an inverter and a motor supplied by Dana Incorporated and incorporating a regeneration system from the energy of braking and deceleration.

A thermal control system (APU) maintains the optimum operating temperature of the entire assembly. For its part, the control unit It has an intelligent algorithm that analyzes the topography of the route and determines when to start the generator, when to recover energy and when to operate in fully electric mode, optimizing fuel consumption. The information display Located in the cab, it monitors the operation of the system, providing the necessary feedback to the driver so that he can manage driving time and periods of inactivity. He integral aerodynamics package Significantly reduces air resistance, offering 3% fuel savings and reducing emissions as indicated by the manufacturer.

Hyliion Hypertruck ERX hybrid powertrain setup.

The system is capable of providing up to 1,600 km range (1,000 miles) with a single CNG tank. In addition, its batteries allow it to achieve a fully electric autonomy of 40 kilometers (25 miles), without the need to start the gas generator, making it possible to access the low-emission areas of many American cities.

According to Hyliion, the cost of electricity produced by its powertrain is 30% lower than the average cost of the electrical networkThis translates into a lower total cost of ownership than that of a diesel truck, a fully electric truck (BEX) or one powered by hydrogen fuel lines, taking into account the first seven years of its operation.

In the United States, the Hypertruck ERX can take advantage of more than 700 public CNG supply stations, becoming “the only Class 8 electric vehicle that can achieve a negative net footprint of greenhouse gas emissions using renewable natural gas,” says the company.

The first demonstration units in the Hypertruck ERX fleet have already been assigned to customers to be delivered in 2021. Mass production and mass shipping are scheduled for 2022. Logistics company Agility has confirmed that it has placed a pre-order for 1,000 units of the ERX. At the same time, it will participate in the private offer of shares to be issued by Tortoise Acquisition Corp, the company with which Hyliion has merged to begin listing on the stock market.

