Hypertension is responsible, directly or indirectly, for half of deaths due to cardiovascular diseases – there are approximately two hundred thousand deaths per year. The alert is from the Society of Cardiology of the State of São Paulo.

On the National Day for the Prevention and Combat of Hypertension, April 26, SOCESP highlights the importance of care, more than ever, because of the new coronavirus pandemic.

According to the organization, 36 million Brazilian adults have high blood pressure. Among the elderly, hypertension reaches 60%.

Those who do not adequately monitor the disease are at risk of sudden death, stroke (stroke), acute myocardial infarction, heart failure, peripheral arterial disease and chronic kidney disease.

“In cases of Covid-19, uncontrolled hypertension has major complications and higher mortality, according to reports and international studies “, analyzes the president of the Society of Cardiology of the State of São Paulo, João Fernando Monteiro Ferreira.

In the last three decades, there has been a decrease in the incidence of hypertension in Brazil from 36.1% to 31% of the adult population, according to a meta-analysis covering 40 national scientific studies published in the 7th Brazilian Guideline on Hypertension.

For the president of SOCESP, if there was a massive adhesion, in which all Brazilians controlled blood pressure, we would have a significant leap in reducing deaths from cardiovascular diseases. “We would probably reach the goal of the World Health Organization (WHO) to reduce deaths by 25% by 2,025”, highlights the cardiologist.

SOCESP promotes, throughout the week, a virtual campaign with daily posts on its website aimed at the general public and in the partner media. The texts provide guidance on the importance of physical exercise, how to control the disease, what the risks are, highlights that hypertension has no symptoms and what are the blood pressure parameters.

Care for hypertensive patients during the coronavirus pandemic

During the covid-19 pandemic, hypertensive patients deserve special attention. “They must both avoid contagion by the virus, a measure based mainly on social isolation, as well as maintain the usual care for blood pressure control. And here I refer to the regular use of medications, a balanced diet and exercise”, points out the advisor SOCESP scientist, Flávio Borelli.

The cardiologist advises that a balanced feed, with low salt consumption, is also crucial. The Society of Cardiology of the State of São Paulo recommends up to five grams of salt per day, or a teaspoon. “It is the consumption limit, without forgetting that salt is present in a large part of processed foods, such as pasta and industrialized spices, easily found on the table of Brazilians, but that should be avoided”, warns the cardiologist.

In addition to salt, risk factors for high blood pressure are age, overweight and obesity, alcohol intake, sedentary lifestyle, socioeconomic and genetic factors.

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.