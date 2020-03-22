Hyperspace Delivery Service already has a date on Nintendo Switch

A new simulator is on the way to drop by the hybrid console eShop soon, a genre that has quite a few followers and that offers a lot of variety within reality or fantasy, and that is that apart from learning to manage a medieval tavern, an equestrian ranch, a technology company or office tasks, starting next week we will also be able to make decisions about running a messaging service through the simulator Hyperspace Delivery Service, but not a normal one, but one of making a delivery to the most remote corner of the galaxy, so in addition to ensuring that the package arrives on time, we must ensure that our corresponding messenger team has oxygen, food and other resources necessary to reach the destination on time and return safe and sound.

You have been hired by an interstellar delivery service to deliver to the planet Miridian V. Located on the other side of explored space, you have a most dangerous but at the same time lucrative journey, full of crazy robots and an unpredictable stellar phenomenon . Can you and your crew survive the journey? Will you die of the dreaded Telunian flu? The Hyperspace delivery service offers a strategically challenging and exciting journey where we must know how to manage our fuel, oxygen, food and other supplies to deliver within the target time.

Choose what type of captain you will be. Working on trade routes, learn to use your crew’s unique attributes, extract fuel, search for abandoned supplies, fight robotic space pirates in the style of a retro FPS, experience thrilling space battles from the bridge of your spaceship with many shots space.

Can you get to Miridian V? See you in the next installment!

Characteristics:

– Retro pixel art graphics

-Name your own spaceship

-Make exchanges with aliens

-Buy at orbiting space stations

– Manage your food, fuel, oxygen, make repairs, manage credits and much more to keep your aircraft running and the crew alive

-Name your crew members and make decisions on which their survival depends

-Choose your play style. Work on trade routes, extract fuel, work on missions, and more.

-Fight against robot pirates in retro FPS style

-Manage your spaceship to defend yourself from pirate attacks

-Dodge the asteroids!

-Careful with the permadeath effect in case of making wrong decisions

-Help the citizens of space or go your own way

This title opens in the Nintendo Switch eShop next Tuesday March 24th For € 9.99, and to liven up the wait, you can take a look at its gameplay trailer:

Gameplay Hyperspace Delivery Service (Nintendo Switch eShop)

