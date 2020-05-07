We know that the largest animal we have left is the blue whale, and that some mollusks can live more than 500 years. But no other living being can compare to trees. Some are over 100 meters tall and live over 3,000 years. Hyperion, the tallest tree in the world, exceeds 115 meters in height, but very few people know where it is. Its exact location is a secret.

It is a good example of human misery: Hyperion is the most majestic living being, but you have to hide it in case someone wants to burn it, cut it down, or climb it and cause damage. We are a species that does not know how to respect others. And we call ourselves civilized …

Hyperion is a sequoia of the genus Sequoia sempervirens, a species native to California. Curiously, the redwoods are named after the Cherokee chief Seqouyah, one of the most popular Native Americans, despite the fact that there were no such trees in the places where the Cherokee people lived.

Redwoods are the tallest trees in existence. Many exceed 100 meters in height, with a trunk thickness of up to 7 meters. And they are also the longest-lived. Many redwoods live between 2,000 and 3,000 years.

Hyperion It was discovered by naturalists Chris Atkins and Michael Tailor in 2006. It is 115.5 meters tall and relatively young, dating from 600 to 800 years.

Although laser scanners are sometimes used, the most conventional way to measure the height of a tree is to … climb to the top, and throw a tape measure to the ground. That’s what they did with Hyperion, as you can see in this video:

The tallest tree in the world is located in the Redwood Natural Park in California. There are the tallest redwoods in the world. Specifically, the three tallest trees. After HyperionHelios barely measures a couple of meters less. The third is Icarus.

It is calculated that Hyperion houses in its trunk more than 500 square meters of wood. And although it measures more than 115 meters, that is only down to the ground. Its roots should add a few more meters to its wingspan, although it is something that cannot be measured.

According to what we are told in TICBeat, Hyperion should remain the tallest tree until at least 2031, if the growth rate of this redwood and Paradox is maintained, which is lower but grows faster, at a rate of about 20 centimeters at year.